Easy Keto Zucchini Frittata

Rating: 4.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This amazing zucchini frittata looks and tastes amazing, and it's just so quick and easy to make! Eggs, zucchini, and Gouda cheese make keto look good.

By Fioa

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings


Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a medium iron skillet over medium heat; stir in onion. Cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Add zucchini and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • Whisk eggs, cream, and nutmeg in a bowl. Pour over zucchini mixture and sprinkle with Gouda cheese.

  • Place iron skillet in the preheated oven and bake until golden and set, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 175.7mg; sodium 365.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

barbara
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2019
I really liked this Read More
Reviews:
DesertCat
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2018
I don't have a cast iron pan so used me Pampered Chef's Rockrok that is made for stove top and oven. It worked well. The Frittata has a good mild flavor. I think next time I will use a bit more nutmeg. Read More
Davidka
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2021
Please help me to determine the amount of zucchini. What is meant by 'large'?Some recipes say that one large zucchini weighs about 9-10 oz. I weighed "regular", average zucchinis and got about 10 oz. Which means that those recipes called the regular, average z. 'large'. Does this recipe have in mind the regular size, or what I call the jumbo size -- those that seem to be double in size and weight from the average ones? Thank you in advance. Read More
barbara
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2019
I really liked this Read More
Zanne
Rating: 4 stars
04/25/2019
Yummy!!!! Read More
Sarah North
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2020
This is such a great base recipe. I do double the amount of eggs since we have so many and shred the zucchini and onion. Read More
Jenny Desrochers
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2021
Tasty!! Read More
