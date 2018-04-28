Easy Keto Zucchini Frittata
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 181.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.1g 16 %
carbohydrates: 6.3g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.4g 6 %
sugars: 3.1g
fat: 14.3g 22 %
saturated fat: 7.8g 39 %
cholesterol: 175.7mg 59 %
vitamin a iu: 693.5IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 17 %
vitamin c: 15.9mg 27 %
folate: 48.6mcg 12 %
calcium: 99.5mg 10 %
iron: 3.7mg 21 %
magnesium: 28.2mg 10 %
potassium: 326.7mg 9 %
sodium: 365.9mg 15 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 128.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved