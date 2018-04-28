Simple Basil-Spinach Pesto

I wanted a very simple, basic basil or spinach pesto without all the 'extras,' so I created my own version. This is great as a spread or anywhere a pesto is called for. The basil and spinach are interchangeable for 2 kinds of pesto or they can be combined (half-and-half) for a great spinach-basil pesto!

By markfernandez

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 /2 cup pesto
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine basil, spinach, and pine nuts in a food processor; blend until finely chopped, about 30 seconds. Add garlic and pulse 15 to 30 seconds. Add oil slowly while food processor is on. Stop to scrape sides with a rubber spatula as needed. Add Parmesan cheese and pulse until blended.

Cook's Notes:

Pine nuts can be replaced with pecans or walnuts. Each nut creates a slightly different flavor.

Pecorino Romano cheese would be a suitable substitute for Parmesan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 80.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
