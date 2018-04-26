Grilled Burrata Pizza with Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage

1 of 10

Rating: 4 stars when you put the crust on the sheet pan put it on the back of the pan. Then just slide it off and on to the grill. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I would like further instructions on how to transfer crust from sheet pan. This looks so good. I am anxious to try but I don t know how to handle the soft crust dough to put on the hot grill. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made it in a 450 degree oven instead of on the grill. I used a Boboli pizza crust as a shortcut. It was delicious! I never considered using that type of sausage on a pizza. Fresh mozzarella was different from the typical shredded mozzarella. It was a very satisfying dinner for a meat lover! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my! We certainly gobbled this pizza up quickly. The flavors were great. We loved the pairing of the crisp grilled sausages (we prefer the edges of our smoked sausage to be caramelized and crispy) and creamy burrata! Plus you can't beat the ease of grilling this. Dinner was ready in 20-30 minutes at most! Thank you Hillshire Farms for another family favorite!

Rating: 5 stars I think I found my new favorite pizza. This pizza had a sweet and creaminess to it.