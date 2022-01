Grilled Burrata Pizza with Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage

I would like further instructions on how to transfer crust from sheet pan. This looks so good. I am anxious to try but I don t know how to handle the soft crust dough to put on the hot grill.

I made it in a 450 degree oven instead of on the grill. I used a Boboli pizza crust as a shortcut. It was delicious! I never considered using that type of sausage on a pizza. Fresh mozzarella was different from the typical shredded mozzarella. It was a very satisfying dinner for a meat lover!

Oh my! We certainly gobbled this pizza up quickly. The flavors were great. We loved the pairing of the crisp grilled sausages (we prefer the edges of our smoked sausage to be caramelized and crispy) and creamy burrata! Plus you can't beat the ease of grilling this. Dinner was ready in 20-30 minutes at most! Thank you Hillshire Farms for another family favorite!

Rating: 5 stars

I made this tonight while I was on a search for something quick and easy to make on a hot Sunday. I did make mine a little differently because I was using ingredients on hand so I wouldn't have to make a trip out to the store. I used Naan so I had to adjust cooking time and cooking method but I think it turned out very good it was delicious. I also did not use Barrata to me it's much too expensive for any type of "Pizza" but I did have on hand a soft mozzarella. Next time I'll make it the "right" way because it was so good it deserves to have the recipe followed at least once!