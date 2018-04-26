Grilled Burrata Pizza with Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage

Rating: 4.67 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A surefire summer favorite, this grilled pizza is topped with a stunning combo of smoked sausage, burrata cheese, bacon, garlic, and parsley.

By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each half into an 11x7-inch oval. Sprinkle cornmeal on a large baking sheet. Place dough ovals on baking sheet; set aside.

  • Grill sausage on the rack of a covered gas or charcoal grill directly over medium heat for 8 minutes or until browned, turning once halfway through grilling. Bias-slice sausage into 1/4- to 1/2-inch thick pieces; set aside.

  • Grill pizza crusts on the grill rack directly over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until bottoms are lightly charred. Transfer crusts back to the baking sheet, charred side up. Spread marinara sauce over crust and top with grilled sausage, cheese, bacon, and garlic.

  • Return pizzas to the grill rack. Cover and grill about 4 minutes more or until bottoms of crusts are crisp and lightly charred.

  • Transfer pizzas to a cutting board. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and crushed red pepper. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

Substitute fresh mozzarella cheese for the burrata, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
600 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 44.1g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 77.2mg; sodium 1436mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

kingstonm@comcast.net
Rating: 4 stars
06/14/2019
when you put the crust on the sheet pan put it on the back of the pan. Then just slide it off and on to the grill. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
fransta
Rating: 4 stars
06/03/2018
I would like further instructions on how to transfer crust from sheet pan. This looks so good. I am anxious to try but I don t know how to handle the soft crust dough to put on the hot grill. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Yancando
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2020
I made it in a 450 degree oven instead of on the grill. I used a Boboli pizza crust as a shortcut. It was delicious! I never considered using that type of sausage on a pizza. Fresh mozzarella was different from the typical shredded mozzarella. It was a very satisfying dinner for a meat lover! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jacolyn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2020
Oh my! We certainly gobbled this pizza up quickly. The flavors were great. We loved the pairing of the crisp grilled sausages (we prefer the edges of our smoked sausage to be caramelized and crispy) and creamy burrata! Plus you can't beat the ease of grilling this. Dinner was ready in 20-30 minutes at most! Thank you Hillshire Farms for another family favorite! Read More
Diana Mc
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2020
I think I found my new favorite pizza. This pizza had a sweet and creaminess to it. Read More
Elizabeth Duckworth
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2020
I made this tonight while I was on a search for something quick and easy to make on a hot Sunday. I did make mine a little differently because I was using ingredients on hand so I wouldn't have to make a trip out to the store. I used Naan so I had to adjust cooking time and cooking method but I think it turned out very good it was delicious. I also did not use Barrata to me it's much too expensive for any type of "Pizza" but I did have on hand a soft mozzarella. Next time I'll make it the "right" way because it was so good it deserves to have the recipe followed at least once! Read More
