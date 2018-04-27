Slightly Spicy Horseradish Potato Salad

Yummy potato salad with horseradish mustard and a combination of yellow and red potatoes.

By Elizabeth

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Boil until easily pierced with a fork, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain and run under cold water until potatoes stop steaming.

  • Mix potatoes, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Add mayonnaise, mustard, and pickle juice; mix well. Add eggs, pickles, and celery. Mix well.

Cook's Note:

You can use up to 5 pounds of potatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 86mg; sodium 442.5mg. Full Nutrition
