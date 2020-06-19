Horseradish Potato Salad
A creamy red potato salad with a zip of horseradish. An exciting change from the ordinary.
4.29.18 We love potato salad, all kinds of potato salad, and we enjoyed this one today. Three ingredients really enhance this potato salad’s flavor: bacon, dill and horseradish, the last of which I will increase in the future. The rest of the ingredients are fairly typical for a mayo-based potato salad, but that horseradish really makes it distinct. jandeli, thanks for sharing your recipeRead More
6-21-2019 ~Given the high hopes I had for this because of the wonderful assembly of ingredients, especially the bacon and horseradish, this ended up being just okay for me. My disappointment can be summed up in just a few words: too much vinegar, too little horseradish. Hopefully it will improve after sitting in the fridge for awhile. As is, even after adding considerably more horseradish, this fell flat.Read More
Was looking for this recipe for a while. Use green onions instead of the red. Nice change of pace from the usual potato salad.
I tasted it after it had chilled all night. As written it lacks flavor. I ended up adding extra dill, vinegar, horseradish, salt and pepper. I like the concept of this non- traditional potato salad but this was a little disappointing and needs a little doctoring.
This is a wonderful take on potato salad. I'm not a big fan of mayo so the mix with sour cream is tasty and the addition of horseradish takes this another step up. Thanks!
Excellent, tangy potato salad. The hubby and I loved the horseradish. I wouldn't change a thing. I think tomorrow this salad will be even better once the flavors meld.
Love love love! Used green onions instead of red. Bacon could be left out for vegetarians but is great in there.
This is, by far, a fan favorite in my house. We’ve been looking for the perfect potato salad recipe because they all seem to be missing something even when I change the ingredient levels to suit our tastes. It turns out that it was horseradish and sour cream! I will be making some changes to taste, but this recipe is wonderful the way it is. For my family, I will add more horseradish, more dill, and probably try some Dijon, too. Another note: I do think there was an ingredient like celery that I left out simply because I do not like it. If you like it, I’m sure it’s a fantastic crunchy addition.
