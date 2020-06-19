Horseradish Potato Salad

4.4
9 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A creamy red potato salad with a zip of horseradish. An exciting change from the ordinary.

Recipe by jandeli

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and cool.

    Advertisement

  • Mix sour cream, mayonnaise, red onion, celery, vinegar, horseradish, parsley, dill, sugar, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Stir in cooled potatoes. Fold in eggs and bacon. Cover and chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 24.2g; cholesterol 160.9mg; sodium 381mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022