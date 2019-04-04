Easy Vegetable Beef Soup

4.4
165 Ratings
  • 5 95
  • 4 50
  • 3 17
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is the easiest vegetable beef soup recipe that I know of, and it tastes wonderful!

Recipe by Marne

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, cook beef until brown; drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine cooked beef, water, tomatoes, onion, potatoes, mixed vegetables, bouillon and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 34.4mg; sodium 1014.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022