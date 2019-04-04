Easy Vegetable Beef Soup
This is the easiest vegetable beef soup recipe that I know of, and it tastes wonderful!
this recipe was very good...kids loved it...i had added basil and parsley and used canned potatoes.. very goodRead More
This soup is okay. I agree that beef stock would be better. It's missing that hearty beef flavor. I omitted the potatoes and added elbow noodles trying to mimic Cracker Barrel. All in all I would describe it as bland. Will try it again but with beef stock.Read More
this recipe was very good...kids loved it...i had added basil and parsley and used canned potatoes.. very good
This is an exceptional soup and unbelievably easy too! My family could not get enough of it. We enjoyed it with homemade french baguettes and I grated a little cheddar cheese on top of the soup before serving. Delicious!
This is the first time I have ever made homemade soup and my family loved it. I added a few things to add more flavor and it turned out perfect. I added: 2 tbsp worcestershire, 1 tbsp basil, 1 additional potato, 1 package Lipton Beefy Onion Soup Mix. Thanks for this recipe!
I loved this! It was so easy to make and not an expensive meal. The flavors where great. I don't think it is fair to rate something after one has changed so much to the recipe, so based only on the recipe I give it 5 stars. However I did end up adding a quick squirt of Worcestershire. Thanks for sharing this great and tasty meal.
Good solid soup recipe! Nothing strange or unusual here and not to spicey. I will definately be making this again (probably next week.) Be aware though, this makes a lot of soup - I had eight 1 1/2 cup servings. My pot couldn't have held anymore!
This is a great base recipe. One can customize to their liking. The best soups are made with a little of this and a pinch of that and a lot of love. Thanks for the post.
I fixed this soup for my family and they all loved it. Even my picky son enjoyed it. I will be fixing it again soon. I, like another reviewer, used beef stock instead of water and it turned out great. This is a hit in my house and will stay at the top during these cold months!
came out pretty darn good. ive never made this with beef before and the fact that my hunny actually liked something with veggis, awesome
Made exactly and loved it. Added 2 tablespoons of tomatoe paste and loved it even more. The only difference in follwoing the receipe was that I only had Hunts diced tomatoes in Garlic and Herb. But it was AWESOME! My girls and myself enjoyed it very much! ( 17, 10, 8 yr olds) It WILL be added to the family menu :-)
I have made this for years only difference is I added a quart of beef broth and a quart of tomato juice. substitute for water. You can add water if to thick.
excellent; add mushrooms and greenbeans for a fuller taste
This is such a great base recipe! I wanted to use leftover turkey and vegetables so I could freeze it for later use ( I left out the potatoes for this reason). I used chicken buillion, half a quart more water, added 1 8oz can of tomato sauce, and as many vegetables as I wanted! I'm puerto rican, so I added some sofrito, and oh my gosh this came out delicious. I put brown rice out on the table so everyone could add it as they wanted!
I tried several easy vegetable soup recipes before I landed on this one. It's my family's favorite and so easy to make! Sometimes I may add a few more tomatoes or throw in some lima beans; but it is good just the way it is written here!
Good recipe, but with a few tweaks, it was delicious! First, I ditched the water and bouillon cubes and used low sodium beef broth instead. Also, I browned the onions (along with a few minced cloves of garlic and some chopped celery) with the meat. I substituted ground turkey for the beef to make it leaner as well. I also added some basil to the broth while simmering. With these changes, it went from super salty and a bit ho-hum to leaner, tastier and a real keeper!
Good recipe. I liked it, but it didn't hit the spot for my daughter. She's four and loves Denny's vegetable beef soup.....kinda hard to mimic that. Anyway, I think if beef broth/stock is used instead of water it tastes better. Even then, there was still something I couldn't quite put my finger on. Still good and still in my recipe box!
Nice, easy-on-the-tummy soup. I did make a few changes simply because I was missing some ingredients. I used sweet potato instead of white; two large tomatoes instead of canned tomatoes; 2 white onions instead of just 1; 3 chopped carrots; and about 2 cups of frozen peas. Very nice and easy soup...will definitely make again!
I thought this was a great and easy soup. I left a little of the fat in it and added 2 spoonfuls of tomato paste. It had a wonderful flavor.The boys loved it and it is even better the next day.
I make this soup alot. I add 1 cup of elbow macaroni (cooked 4 minutes and drained as it will cook more in the broth) and use stewed tomatoes or sometimes Italian style tomatoes, Mexican diced tomatoes to vary the flavors a bit. We call it "The Recipe" soup.
A very easy recipe that is just plain, old, good, home cooking. You could easily tweak this to your likings. I made it, exactly as the recipe called for, and found it a comforting meal on a cold night. Nothing fancy, just good.
This is a great recipe. I did adjust and add to this only because I had ingredients on hand. I added a can of rotel instead of canned tomatoes, one small can of tomato sauce and Lipton onion soup mix. I also added worchestire sauce to taste. I precooked potatoes half way and heated water and mixed in beef bouillon cubes. I put all ingredients in slow cooker for about 4 hours. Wow, so good.
Pretty good. I'm not much on cooking from scratch but this seemed pretty easy to make. I didn't deviate from the recipe, just changed a few things. I used 2 qts of beef stock instead of water and added 1 can of tomato sauce. Used a can of diced potatoes. Added a bit of flour to thicken.
I made this a couple nights ago and it was goooood! I used those new Knorr beef flavor packets instead of bouillon cubes and added some Worcestershire sauce and basil, as others had suggested. It was even better the next day. This will be a keeper for me.
This recipe is a great base for a beef vegetable soup. The recipe as is has way too much salt, probably secondary to the boullion. So instead of the boullion I used homemade beef stock, a recipe from this site and added minced garlic and 1 1/2 tsp of thyme. I also added chopped celery and added fresh green beans to the veggie mixture. Thank you for submitting this recipe for us. Laura
This made a great base for a beef soup that a beginner (me) could easily make and add to! Thanks.
I really liked this soup. My husband and kids didn't like it but they are not soup eaters. I would definately make this again and freeze some of it for a later time for myself.
Added the onions and garlic to the meat. Microwaved the beef cubes. Added a tbs of WS. Made a ton, more for tomorrow!
This sounds very tasty, if you use mediterranean veggies that have red beans in them and some broken spagetti this would make a great minestrone.
I made this soup a few days ago, and it's a keeper. The only thing I did a little differently was when the ground beef started to get brown, that's when I added the onions, 3 gloves of garlic, black pepper, and 2tbs of Worcestershire Sauce. Once the onions got brown, I added 5 14.5 oz. cans of Low Sodium Beef Broth, and also added 3 Beef Broth Cubes just to give it that extra flavor. I also did what a few other reviewers did, and that was add 2tbs of tomato paste to the soup. And once it was almost done, I added another 2tbs more of Worcestershire Sauce to the soup, and more black pepper. This soup is "Great!!!!! The next time I make this again, I will add some fresh cut String Beans to the mix.
The recipe is rather bland.
It was okay but a little bland. I made it a second time but used beef broth instead of bouillon, added 3/4 c. barley, 1/2 celery, fresh garlic, and a bay leaf. After I made it I placed in crock pot and cook on low so we can eat anytime.
I made a few adds to make this soup have some more flavor. I added some chopped celery,chopped red bell pepper,a packet of onion soup mix and only 2 of the beef bouillon cubes, also a bay leaf. Always gotta have a bay leaf in your veggie soup :)
So easy and great! Only change I made was that I added a can of tomato soup.
I added onions to the hamburger and browned it for a little while and poured out the grease before adding the other ingredients. Then I added some sweet basil because otherwise it was rather bland tasting. You can even add cabbage to this if you like it.
Easy and very delicous. Great for the working mom!
Very easy. Close to the way I make it. I decrease number of bouillon cubes (too salty), add celery, omit mixed vegetables and instead use some frozen green beans, carrots, and corn. Add some thyme and marjoram for more flavor. Add barley last few minutes of cooking. Good basic recipe here! Soup season is upon us!
Not bad, but not my favorite.
This was absolutely delicious! I used Knorr brand beef bouillon cubes and opted out of the frozen vegetable mix. Instead I added the fresh potato cubes as per recipe. And also put in fresh carrot and celery with a chopped tomato. Also frozen lima beans and spinach. Yum! Good recipe! Tastes like Denny's!
My family and I really enjoyed this soup. Based on other reviews I replaced the bullion with a quart of low sodium beef broth and the juice that was in the diced tomatoes and I added a can of stewed tomatoes as well.
It was delicious I added Lima beans and green beans and corn with some vegetable broth
This soup is incredibly easy to make. I added 3 cloves of finely chopped garlic. The soup has a good beefy flavor. Will definitely make again.
I've been making this recipe for years. I add a quart of beef broth and only use 2 beef bouillon cubes and I, also, season the soup with dried basil, parsley, and garlic powder. Easy and delicious!!
I like this recipe. The only drawback was, I thought the vegetables were over done being simmered for 45 minutes. I think next time i will let the meat simmer for the first twenty five minutes with the onion and tomatoes, and add the other vegetables for the last twenty minutes. Soup had great flavor.
Good recipe but needed more rich flavor. I used canned beef consomme to give it more body & flavor. Added more garlic & Italian seasonings. Sprinkled parmesan cheese on top.
Very easy and super tasty Great for a cold afternoon!
I have been making this basic soup for many, many years with a couple additional items ... I add a touch of oregano, & I also add Knorr's chicken tomato bouillon ... I use frozen o'brien potatoes, whatever small pasta I have & some of my mild, homemade salsa .... my twin sister started me making this soup & now most of the women in our family makes this soup, adding their own personal touches ... we do make sure that the meat is seasoned to our taste ... my sister also uses what ever meat/poultry she had left over ... but I have always stuck with ground beef ... I rated this on the basic here ...
easy to make taste great
This is good.
I followed this recipe exactly as written and it was delicious. I did use organic hamburger meat which gave it a really good flavor. Highly recommend and SO easy!
Loved it!! Very easy and my boyfriend ate it up (he's not a big vegetable fan.). I used canned fire roasted tomatoes. I might also try ground turkey next time. Thanks!
I really liked this recipe. It is so easy to make and the results are very good. I followed the directions very closely. I felt like the soup was a little greasy even though I tried to skim off as much fat as possible. I thought it was going to be too bland but after I let it simmer for a while, it cooked down a bit, and the beef flavor became more concentrated. I did use beef bouillon but I think next time I make this I'll use a combination of beef stock and a tomato juice like V8. This recipe makes a lot of soup. I liked this much better than buying a canned soup. Thanks for a very good, easy, satisfying recipe.
Very good, very easy.
I make this type of soup frequently, but I never use water in it. I use V8 juice, or even sometimes, just the generic brand, plus the bouillon cubes and veggies. I don't like a lot of potatoes in mine but my husband does. I dice up some potatoes like for homemade potato soup, and always a small to medium onion. Love the soup recipe.
It was chock-full of veggies and hearty potatoes, which was great, but the broth was just alright. Next time I will do something to flavor-up the broth, whether to add a little chili sauce or use a spicy-hot V8 or something...
I have eaten this soup since I was a child my mother made this soup, then I made it & now my daughter makes it.
The amount of sodium is almost the daily recomended serving. I substituted all those boullion cubes and water for beef broth.
I made this soup a few days ago. The recipe is easy...and very, very easy if you don't have to go to the grocery store to purchase the ingredients. This soup is very flavorful. To increase the flavor, I used 1 quart of beef broth (I had a carton on hand I wanted to use) and 1 quart of water. Yum!!!!
Excellent, used dried vegetables, it was soooo good!!
Delicious and easy to make. I used beef stock instead of water & bouillon cubes. Per recommendation of other reviewers, I added a tablespoon of worcestershire sauce at the end which gave it a good kick. This recipe does make a large pot of soup and will feed many. I will definitely make it again.
Made EXACTLY as the recipe says and it was great! It's doesn't specify...but I didn't drain the can of tomatoes, just FYI. Good for a cold winter day!
For veg beef soup with ground beef this meal is so easy! I found that the groc store sells bags of veg soup veggies. I did not use it but would in a rush! Five stars for a healthy, simple and yummy meal!
I add ground red chili powder, granulated garlic, & comino (cumin) to make it a "Texas" soup!
I absolutely loved it! My picky family even loved it! And the best part, is that it was very easy to make!! I don't like a million steps nor a million ingredients!!
I make this often in the winter. The only difference in my version is that I add Worcestershire and a bay leaf.
I gave this a four because there was way too many veggies (16oz bag) in this soup. I used beef broth instead of water and deglazed the pan that I browned the beef in with wine - I substituted 1 cup elbow noodles for the potatoes and used a can of diced tomatoes w/garlic, oregano and basil. Next time I'll use fresh veggies instead of the frozen - the frozen kind of defeats the purpose of homemade, but good in a pinch.
I liked this recipe- easy and flavorful. I took some other reviewers' advice and added Worcestershire sauce, little tomato paste, garlic powder, basil. Will definitely make again! Be aware it makes a good sized batch- froze half for a quick dinner next week.
I did not care for the flavor and there was way too much sodium
To Marthaf: The celary and carrots would most likely be in the 1 (16 ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables listed in the ingrediants : )
I've made this twice now and turned out very good and my family likes it alot. My mother already wants the recipe. I used ground turkey for health reasons and like another reviewer used tomatoe paste to thicken, used mostly beef broth, added a little italian seasoning and a pinch of cayanne to give it a little more flavor. Delicious with biscuits and easy to freeze.
I made this recipe (as everyone should before they rate). It was quick, inexpensive and delicious. It does make a lot of soup, so it's good for family gatherings. I was able to take a container full to my in-laws. I had never made vegetable soup before. It was so easy. I will definitely make it again...perfect for a long, tiring day after work. Now having said that, next time I will try using beef broth just out of curiosity.
Love this basic recipe. To make it my own, I added 1 clove diced garlic and 1 TBSP. Worcestershire while browning the beef and onion together. Instead of the beef bullion, I used 4 C beef broth and 4 cups water. It was so good, the whole family loved it.
This is my go-to soup and has been for years! I found this here on Allrecipes when I was a single girl & its now a regular addition because the hubby & picky kids love it! When I have zero clue on what to make for dinner, this is it! Its very tasty! I use my kirkland frozen veggies along with whatever else is in the veggie drawer. I've made this with ground beef, ground turkey & even frozen meatballs! Make sure you season your meat, thats so super important. While its boiling the seasonings that you use on your beef sweat & meld with the rest of your soup. Can't go wrong with this in your recipe collection, you'll use it over & over!
Soup is fine the way it is, but even with my few substitutions and additions, it still needs more flavor and seasoning. I used beef broth and stock instead of water, used red potatoes since this will become a bunch of freezer meals, added a package of Lipton's Beefy Soup Mix, splashes of worcester sauce, basil, and leftover celery. A very easy recipe to put together. Smells amazing while cooking! It'll be great for easy weekday dinners, but I'm not sure I'll make this particular recipe again.
yum
Quick and easy recipe. I added about 3/4 t salt. Great for a cold winter day.
Super easy recipe! I think I cut my potatoes too big though, because even after 45 minutes, they were pretty firm.
I cook the onion with the ground beef and added some garlic. My husband loves this soup!! He asks me to make it every week.
This recipe, as written, is completely tasteless. I then tried to doctor up the recipe adding herbs, garlic and spices. It was better. My husband, who loves my cooking, said it didn't taste like it came from our kitchen. Not going to try recipe a second time, and will just stick to my personal recipe for vegetable and beef soup.
I made this soup for the first time last night! It was delicious! I bought the grass fed ground beef, then put a little Worcestershire sauce and a packet of the Liptons beefy onion soup mix like another person suggested. I also omitted the potatoes, but did add some basil. I grated some Parmesan reggiano cheese on top to serve. The next time I will double the recipe!
Very good start. I like a thicker consistancy, so I recommend making a rue with some of the meat fat or butter and flour in the beginning or brown gravy mix with a little hot water 'til smooth and adding to the pot. I seasoned some cubed steak (elk) and seasoned it with salt and pepper, then sauted with with the onions and a couple cloves of minced garlic. This was a great way to use up leftover boiled potatoes or those nasty frozen mixed veggies.
Love this receipe!! Have mixed it up with frozen onions, because I had them in the freezer and didn't have fresh. I also at the end added canned potatoes because I was out of fresh. Great receipe to use pantry items or frozen extras. Love it Love it Love it!!! Thanks to Marne! I also added pasta, ditalini, or little type pasta works great
I made this. However, I wanted to use our venison loin chops we had on hand. I cut the thin chops into chunky cubes, then braised them with some onion mixed in the saute' pan. Also, I used the V-8 juice as a base, and threw in a splash of merlot!
Made this soup today! Easy & delicious! Added V-8 juice 4 little more flavour!
I made this recipe using beef broth and Italian style diced tomatoes since that was what I had available. It came out very good. Will make it again as it is very fast to make too.
This was so easy and so good. I did not use any beef because I was sharing with someone who cannot eat beef, but I did use a beef stock. I will absolutely make this again. With or without the beef.
This is EASY and every one likes it. Thanks
When I was at the store I couldn't find regular diced tomatoes, so I went with the Basil, Organo and Parsley flavored one. It added so much flavor to it. It was so delicious! Picky kid and grandmother approved! The ingredients were cheap as well! Definitely will be making again!
Very easy to make and delicious! Substituted unsalted stock for beef boulion - salt-to-taste.
This is awesome soup! It has just enough flavor and it tastes delicious!
I didn't make any changes, but next time I make it, I'll add a few more spices - maybe a dash of thyme, a bay leaf, etc. Loved it as is though!
Rainy day and we wanted soup. Made this and family loved it. No leftovers.
Love this, but I add a bit of water and about 1/2 c white rice or barley at the beginning. Small pasta would work as well.
Great easy recipe. My family loved it!!! I would make it again.
It is a really good meal on a cold day.
Very simple to make. My husband took some to work and his friends really enjoyed it.. Will make it again
you can suggest vegetables
Excellent soup. I did not use ground beef but did use stew meat.
