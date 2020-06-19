Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Lactation Cookies

These delicious oatmeal-chocolate chip lactation cookies are designed to boost your milk supply.

Recipe by Corey Jordan

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir water and flaxseed meal together in a small bowl. Let stand until thickened, about 5 minutes.

  • Beat butter and both sugars with an electric mixer in a large bowl until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flax mixture and vanilla; mix until well combined.

  • Stir flour, yeast, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl. Mix dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until well combined. Stir in oats, chocolate chips, and honey. Drop spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 12 to 15 minutes.

  • Remove cookies from the oven and transfer to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 21.5mg; sodium 87.4mg. Full Nutrition
