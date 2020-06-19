Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Lactation Cookies
These delicious oatmeal-chocolate chip lactation cookies are designed to boost your milk supply.
Love this recipe! I've made it 3 times exactly as written with walnuts thrown in. my husband and I love them! The receipe makes about 5 dozen and we usually have them gone in a week, lol. They definitely boost my milk supply. I haven't had them for a week and a half and my supply has gone down, so I currently have more in the oven now! Would be a fun recipe to throw in different things, dried fruit and nuts and such.
I made this exactly with the exception of extra chocolate chips, since I'm a bit of a chocoholic. I tasted the first tray and decided to add some cinnamon to the rest of the batter just to see. It gave it the extra something it seemed to be missing. The recipe is great as is or add a bit of cinnamon your choice, you will not be disappointed. I have both kinds mixed together in my container.
Just made these, added extra chocolate chips because, well, chocolate. Recipe is super easy to make, but definitely makes more than the 40 cookies it claims.
Delicious! Only change was I added at least another half cup of chocolate chips because one cup didn’t seem like enough for the amount of matter. I made about 48 medium sized cookies with this one recipe. They taste great and are filling with all the oats.
