Oreo® Cheesecake Cups

These cheesecake cups are perfectly sized individual treats!

Recipe by Christina Salinas

Credit: Kat Brown

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cheesecake cups
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners; place 1 cookie into each.

  • Beat cream cheese in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add eggs, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla extract, beating well after each addition. Stir in chopped cookies with a spatula.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared tin, filling each cup almost to the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set, 20 to 22 minutes. Transfer cups to a cooling rack. Refrigerate until firm, at least 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 76.3mg; sodium 199.7mg. Full Nutrition
