Oreo® Cheesecake Cups
These cheesecake cups are perfectly sized individual treats!
I added 1 extra crushed oreo cookie into the batter, made a half recipe and ended up with 8 cakes. I garnished them with fresh whipped cream and cookie crumbles on top. Great for individual servings.
This is a family favorite! Every holiday I am requested to make these yummy cheesecakes :)
I’ve made these before and they are quite yummy ??
Easy to make! Delicious to eat! Only take a half hour to make, but 4 hours to refrigerate. :( Good to whip up on a boring day off school!
I made this tonight and it came out great. I used thin Oreos for the bottom of the cup, but otherwise, I stuck to the recipe. This was the first time I've made cheesecake and I must admit that it was better than store bought. Great recipe!
Perfect. First time making cheesecake but this recipe made it easy! Friends and family are already asking for more. I added on whipped cream, an extra cookie in the mixture, and crumbled cookies as per Kat Brown's suggestion in her review.
Big hit in my house. I crushed the cookies with a little melted butter for the crust rather than a whole cookie. Great recipe and freezes well.
I was looking for a quick cheesecake and like that I was able to easily halve the recipe. I ate all six over 5 days and preferred them after a few days as the oreo on the bottom would soften making it easier to eat with a fork. Next time I'll crush the oreo on the bottom so hopefully they soften. (still good when crunchy though!)
