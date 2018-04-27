Honey-Glazed Baked Salmon

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I got this recipe from a friend and, as a new cook, it is easy to make and delicious to boot! Even when I make this recipe with fewer pieces of salmon (2 small salmon filets), I still make the same amount of honey glaze, because it is so delicious and I prefer having more sauce rather than not enough.

By Jacob

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 fillets
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix honey, green onions, soy sauce, sesame seeds, garlic, onion, ginger, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl until blended.

  • Place salmon in single layer in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Spoon honey mixture evenly on top of salmon; the mixture will run off, but try to coat the fish with a thin layer all over.

  • Roast salmon in the preheated oven, basting salmon with the sauce at least once, until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If using frozen salmon fillets, increase baking time to 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 12g; cholesterol 56.5mg; sodium 508.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Reviews:
Lynn Patterson Monroe
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2019
It was delish Read More
Helpful
(1)
Angelwing
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2019
Didn't have green onion so I used minced onion...still was good Read More
Helpful
(1)
Todd L.
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2020
This tastes absolutely delicious! My kids loved it! Read More
L.B.
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2021
It was delicious and so easy to make. Love the little bit of kick that the red pepper flakes added. This one will go in my Favorites folder. Thank you for sharing. Read More
Rita Kay Allen
Rating: 4 stars
01/06/2019
First time for local salmon. It wasn't bad. Read More
VictoriaBee
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2020
Delicious! I made it exactly as described. I would not change a thing. Read More
