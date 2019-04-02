Easy Chili II

Rating: 4.09 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick and easy with little fuss. I used to spend a lot of time simmering and seasoning and this tastes the same! Serve with shredded cheddar on top and a loaf of French or Italian bread. Salad on the side and you have a meal!

By LAMPBER

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, cook beef until brown. Stir in beans, tomatoes, onion and bell pepper; reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 70.1mg; sodium 729.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (10)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Lillian
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2008
Instead of chili beans I used kidney beans. I had to add the following ingredients to give the chili more flavor. Salt cumin cilantro chili powder bay leaf garlic and some dry red wine. This helped to make it a delicious mild type of chili. I served it over polenta with shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Read More
Helpful
(56)

Most helpful critical review

islandmom26
Rating: 2 stars
03/07/2008
VERY very bland chili (Of course this could be guessed just by looking at the list of ingredients) If you want this to taste anything like what you would expect out of chili be prepared to add 3 tbsp. Chili Powder oregano and cumin maybe some diced jalapenos and cayenne pepper to taste. This just tasted like beef and beans with tomato flavor (wait...thats pretty much what it is!!) Read More
Helpful
(62)
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
islandmom26
Rating: 2 stars
03/07/2008
VERY very bland chili (Of course this could be guessed just by looking at the list of ingredients) If you want this to taste anything like what you would expect out of chili be prepared to add 3 tbsp. Chili Powder oregano and cumin maybe some diced jalapenos and cayenne pepper to taste. This just tasted like beef and beans with tomato flavor (wait...thats pretty much what it is!!) Read More
Helpful
(62)
Lillian
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2008
Instead of chili beans I used kidney beans. I had to add the following ingredients to give the chili more flavor. Salt cumin cilantro chili powder bay leaf garlic and some dry red wine. This helped to make it a delicious mild type of chili. I served it over polenta with shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Read More
Helpful
(56)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2009
I wasn't able to find canned chili beans at my grocery store so I just used a canned bean mix and chili powder. It turned out great and I am able to make it as spicy or mild as we want. I also found that it was still too runny in the cook time given so it either needs to be left on longer to reduce or the canned tomatoes need to be drained a little first. Read More
Helpful
(36)
Advertisement
mrsdohpaz
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2010
Used the suggestions of some of the other reviewers and added spices and instead of just regular diced tomatoes I got diced tomatoes with chilies. Also added black beans as well. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Mike Ponzini
Rating: 3 stars
10/16/2008
The last review must have forgoten about the "chili beans". Chili beans come complete with chili flavored liquid. I think she might have boo boo'd on the ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(20)
amandak23k
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2010
This is really close to how my mom always made chili when I was growing up. She kept things simple and sometimes simplicity is best. I used 2 cans of hot chili beans undrained with two large cans of crushed tomatoes undrained. I added a packet of chili seasoning mix and left out the green pepper. The canned chili beans come in chili juice so I think it would be fine without the seasoning packet. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Advertisement
Candace from Mi
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2013
I think this is a great base recipe. I have used this with several substitutes based on what I had on hand. I've used with a bottom round cubed up very small when I didn't have ground hamburger. I used green chiles when I didn't have green pepper. Very versatile very flexible. I just toss it all in the slow cooker for about 4-5 hours on high. Thank you for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Linda
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2013
I am giving this five stars due to the work vs. reward. Sure there are better chili recipes out there but they also call for tons of ingredients more work and lots of simmering. If it's quick satisfying and tasty that you're looking for this is great; it's cheap to make too. I made mine with Johnsonville Italian sausage this time but it's great with ground beef too. Also try using different types of diced tomatoes such as the ones with green chilis. I like mine with cheese and crushed-up saltines.:) Read More
Helpful
(3)
Christian McNellie
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2018
I liked the taste of the chili. The only problem is that I thought it turned out too dry I would like the chili to either be a little more watery or have a thick sauce around it. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022