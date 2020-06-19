Rose Hip Iced Tea

Rose hip iced tea is refreshing, tart, and naturally high in vitamin C and antioxidants. You can use dried rose hips as stated here, or simply use four rose hip tea bags in place of the 4 tablespoons rose hips.

Recipe by Diana Moutsopoulos

Credit: Diana Moutsopoulos

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Add rosehips to boiling water, cover, reduce heat, and simmer gently for about 5 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and stir in sugar until dissolved. Leave covered to steep for 5 minutes.

  • Strain tea through a fine sieve. Cool to room temperature, then transfer to the fridge to chill.

Cook's Note:

Skip the sugar and instead add 1 cup of cranberry juice or pomegranate juice to the rose hip tea after straining.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
25 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 5.9g; sodium 27.8mg. Full Nutrition
