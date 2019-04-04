Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower
A simple roasted cauliflower recipe that makes a great side. The cauliflower gets precooked in the microwave before roasting.
fantastic, cook at least 40 mins at 400, then a few minutes under broiler. Bake on cookie sheet to get bottom edges brown. Do not use glass pan from micro waveRead More
I hate to be the guy that leaves a mediocre review, but I just don't understand the raves. It really _looks_ amazing, but I followed the recipe and used the typical Parmesan that comes in the spaghetti isle, so maybe it would be better with fresh grated, but I think it needs much more oomph. I think it would be a show stopper for a dinner party, but it needs more flavor. Perhaps cheddar? Perhaps high-quality tomato paste/powder? Perhaps lemon juice/zest? As it was, it just was very bland to me.Read More
WOW! This was amazing. I made exactly as written and this turned out perfectly. It comes out of the oven gorgeous and would make a lovely presentation for company. Be sure to spread the mayo mix around the sides and as much of the bottom of the cauliflower as you can. It was basically like frosting a cake but not. Super fun recipe and one that will not disappoint!
I liked how creamy this was.
My family loved it.
This went over very well. I added a light coat of panko bread crumbs on top for extra crisp.
Delicious! I had to microwave it a bit longer to mAke sure it was sufficiently cooked and soft before finishing off it n the broiler
delicious I cut up the cauliflower added Panko bread crumbs on top so its crunchy
i put in 1/2 cup parmesan
I was looking for something to make cauliflower a bit more, this is it! I didn't measure anything, just used what I had remaining from a head of cauliflower and adjusted as I went. I did put the florets in the microwave for a couple of minutes before putting everything in a bowl and coating the florets and roasting on a silicon mat. I'll make this again and maybe add some cayenne as others have done!
This was delicious! A must try
omg. so good!! looking for something different? try this recipe. it looks nice to serve and tastes even better than it looks. my kids devour it, what kids devour veggies, right?
Don't change a thing! It is delicious, perfect and easy to do.
Love this! Love that cooking time is cut in half with the microwave hack. I baked at 425° & it had a nice toasted brown. I make it often & any time cauliflower is on sale.
This was absolutely amazing!!! Even my husband that does not cauliflower loved it!!
Very easy to make. Big hit with family, gave everyone the recipe. I used shredded parmesan, it's all I could find. After coating the cauliflower with the mayo parmesan mixture I added the rest of the shredded parmesan all over the top. It baked up beautifully, golden. Waiting for another one to bake right now for New Year's dinner. Delicious
Made to the recipe with the exception of broiling for one minute to get a bit more crisp. This will be added to our dinner rotation. Easy and great taste!
This was so good! The flavor and the tender cauliflower was such a hit. My family doesn't love mayo so I held back on that until they asked for seconds. the crust it forms on the cauliflower was not over powering but balanced and very flavorful. This will be brought out for special dinners in the future.
I've had it before, but never made it. Looks wonderful and taste yummy.
Loved it, great recipe I've made it several times.
There is another recipe- nearly identical on this site - but calls for mustard. BUT! That one has you boil the cauliflower head (vs microwave) - and I like the microwave step better! Less mess! Had two smaller heads and nuked for 12 min. I was worried I had too much sauce to vegetable ratio but it was perfect. Got nice and brown in the oven and we loved this take on baked cauliflower! Thank you!
375 degrees at 20 minutes. If you like cauliflower more firm, do less time in the microwave. I liked this recipe but did add Pablo on top and broiled for a couple minutes. Delicious combination of flavors!
Delicious and easy! Next time I will put less water n the pan & cook less in the microwave as the bottom was overdone.
Best combo possible. Accidently dropped in Cayenne pepper. Half of the batch was pepper free and second half was spicy. Very good either way!
I didn't have any fresh garlic, so I used Garlic powder. I omitted the chives, because again I didn't have any. This is by far the best cauliflower dish I have had. It's so creamy, tender, and easy to make. This is a keeper for sure!
Fabulous recipe! Easy, delicious, and looks wonderful in presentation. I shared the recipe with friends and everyone that tried it, loved it! Making it again today, and will make it often in the future.
Well this recipe amazed me! I wish I could give it more stars. I didn’t change a thing! The presentation was unique, the cauliflower was tender, and the topping transformed what can be a mild vegetable into a star dish of the meal. We gobbled this up and can’t wait to make it again!
Fails to show time or temp for oven portion, but works nicely at 375 for 25 minutes.
added extra garlic, salt and pepper. very tasty. i will make it again.
Excellent! My favorite and easiest cauliflower recipe. It's great as written. I spice it up occasionally by mixing in some cayenne also.
I had about 1/3 of a head left from soup that I had made. So found this recipe and decided to try it. There was only one thing wrong with it....it wasn't enough. I had it for breakfast and then was scraping off the bits stuck to the tin foil. LOVE IT! Only thing I did different was sprinkle some cayenne pepper on half. It will be done that way all the time. Half and half. Little ones can't do spicy at all.
"Absolutely wonderful, I love it. Don't change a thing when you make it again for Christmas!" says my husband. Added to recipe: *preheat oven to 375 *back for 25 minutes *I used 1 cup of water in a 8x8 pyrex pan vs the 1/4
Super yummy. crispy and moist. I quarter the cauliflower for more even cooking, steaming with the stems in the water.
Even my traditional meat-and-potatoes-loving husband commented more than once on the goodness of this dish.
I didn't see the oven temperature setting, and chose 400 degrees. I baked the dish for 40 minutes, but did not broil as another cook recommended. I'll try that next time.
The only thing I added was some onion salt. I was out of fresh onion. :-(
