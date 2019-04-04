Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

4.8
33 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A simple roasted cauliflower recipe that makes a great side. The cauliflower gets precooked in the microwave before roasting.

Recipe by Kathy K

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 1/2-cup servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees F).

    Advertisement

  • Cut leaves and bottom core off cauliflower. Place in a shallow microwave-safe baking dish and add about 1 inch of water.

  • Microwave on high for 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Combine mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and garlic in a bowl. Spread onto the cauliflower.

  • Bake cauliflower in the preheated oven until tender and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 6.7mg; sodium 137.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/23/2022