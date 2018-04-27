Indian-Spiced Baked Fish

Baked fish in an oil and vinegar marinade with Indian spices.

By NutmegBunny

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place tuna steaks in a bowl. Add olive oil, vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder, coriander, cumin, and tarragon and mix well. Cover with aluminum foil and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 to 4 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Transfer tuna steaks to a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tuna is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I have also prepared salmon fillets like this in the past.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 50.6mg; sodium 42.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

