Instant Pot® Chili

The basis for this recipe came from another site. I modified it a bit so, rather than put my changes as comments for his recipe (I hate when people do that), I am posting it as a separate recipe. I have some hints at the bottom for night-before preparations.

Recipe by Carolyn LaLumiere Miller

Credit: Carolyn LaLumiere Miller

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Add ground beef. Cook and stir until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Transfer cooked beef to a separate container.

  • Pour oil into the Instant Pot® and select Saute function. Add onion, garlic, and salt. Cook until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Make a hole in the center of the mixture and add chili powder, cumin, and oregano. Let spices sit for 30 seconds, then stir into the onion. Return cooked beef to the pot and add water. Stir, being sure to scrape any browned bits from the bottom.

  • Stir beans, crushed tomatoes, and tomato paste into the beef mixture. Close and lock the lid. Select Chili function and set the timer for 10 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

Cook's Notes:

Use any kind of canned beans you like. You can substitute tomato sauce for the crushed tomatoes.

To save preparation time, I do the following the night before: Brown the beef, drain, and place in a covered container in the refrigerator. Chop the onion and place in a covered container in the refrigerator. Measure the spices and place in a covered container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 837.6mg. Full Nutrition
