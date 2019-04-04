Instant Pot® Chili

The basis for this recipe came from another site. I modified it a bit so, rather than put my changes as comments for his recipe (I hate when people do that), I am posting it as a separate recipe. I have some hints at the bottom for night-before preparations.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Use any kind of canned beans you like. You can substitute tomato sauce for the crushed tomatoes.
To save preparation time, I do the following the night before: Brown the beef, drain, and place in a covered container in the refrigerator. Chop the onion and place in a covered container in the refrigerator. Measure the spices and place in a covered container.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 837.6mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.