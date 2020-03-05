Injection Marinade

Marinade that works perfectly using a flavor injector tool. I use this on chicken, brisket, pork shoulder, butt, and tenderloin.

By bubba

total:
15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
98
Yield:
4 1/4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine apple juice, orange juice, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, agave nectar, apple cider vinegar, salt, sriracha sauce, garlic powder, five-spice powder, allspice, and cinnamon in a large bowl. Refrigerate; remove from refrigerator for 1 hour prior to using.n

Cook's Note:

Try using toasted sesame oil in place of the olive oil to shake up the taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 1.2g; sodium 579.4mg. Full Nutrition
