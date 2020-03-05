Singapore Beef Stir-Fry
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 516
% Daily Value *
protein: 30.4g 61 %
carbohydrates: 38.5g 12 %
dietary fiber: 7.5g 30 %
sugars: 6.5g
fat: 27.7g 43 %
saturated fat: 5.7g 29 %
cholesterol: 117.7mg 39 %
vitamin a iu: 9987.8IU 200 %
niacin equivalents: 9.4mg 72 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 43 %
vitamin c: 104.7mg 175 %
folate: 157.1mcg 39 %
calcium: 179.2mg 18 %
iron: 5.4mg 30 %
magnesium: 108.9mg 39 %
potassium: 774.7mg 22 %
sodium: 1127.4mg 45 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 249
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
