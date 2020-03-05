Singapore Beef Stir-Fry

A slightly sweet, aromatic noodle stir-fry of beef, baby corn, snap peas, and spinach that you will want to make again and again!

By emmacatalina

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine white parts of the green onions, red chile pepper, green chile pepper, and garlic in a large bowl. Add dark soy sauce, 3 tablespoons walnut oil, and brown sugar; mix marinade well. Add beef to marinade, cover, and refrigerate for a minimum of 15 minutes and up to 24 hours.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add egg noodles; cook until softened but still firm to the touch, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain.

  • Cook spinach in a separate pot of boiling, lightly salted water until wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon walnut oil in a wok. Add green parts of the green onions, bell pepper, snow peas, baby corn, and 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce. Stir-fry until lightly browned, yet still crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the wok.

  • Stir-fry noodles, 1 teaspoon oil, and 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce in the same wok until crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in the wok and stir-fry marinated beef and some of the sesame seeds in batches until fully cooked, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cooked vegetables back to the wok and stir-fry until heated through, about 2 minutes.

  • Place a light layer of drained spinach over the noodles and pour stir-fry mixture on top.

Cook's Note:

I use the spinach water to boil the noodles to retain as much iron as possible.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 117.7mg; sodium 1127.4mg. Full Nutrition
