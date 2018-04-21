Very Berry Summer Cheesecake Salad

This quick and easy cheesecake salad is the perfect summer dessert for a crowd, packed with mixed berries, whipped topping, strawberry yogurt, and crushed graham crackers.

By grace m

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix yogurt and cheesecake pudding together in a bowl. Fold in whipped topping. Add mixed frozen berries and strawberries; stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate salad until ready to serve.

  • Mix bananas into the salad; top with graham cracker crumbs.

Cook's Note:

Use any variety of frozen berries you prefer, or 2 cartons of fresh berries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 4.6mg; sodium 478.7mg. Full Nutrition
