Corn Chowder III
An old farm recipe handed down from my mother. Lots of cholesterol, but true comfort food.
If you like a thiner soup this is it but I prefer a thicker soup so I added an equal amount of drained whole kernel corn and left out 2 cans of evap milk. I crumbled the bacon and added it as a garnish with a bit of shredded cheese. This recipe is as easy as falling off a log and has a delicous flavor,,,I use it in my restaurant and recomend it. LoisRead More
Wow, this was not good at all to my husband and I, sorry. way too thin and lacked flavor.Read More
I work at a lodge in the mountains of Idaho. I had some guest coming in for lunch. I needed a quick tasty lunch idea. I cooked this soup up and it was a great hit. It was sweet and creamy and very easy to make. I didn't have any celery so I used celery seed and added a couple of potatoes. Thanks so much.
I made this recipe a week ago and it was really good. But I must admit that it was rather thin making it less of a chowder and more so a vegetable soup. I made the recipe again, though this time I added a tablespoon and a half of flour after sauteing the vegetables to make a sort of roux. This came out to a much better consistency then before.
The consistancy of this recipe is really too thin. I would cut back the water and maybe subtract a can of the cond milk. Like the other reviewer, I also added potatoes to make it a little chunkier. Good and easy recipe!
This was as good as corn chowder can be, really easy and tasted wonderful. I just added a bit more salt and pepper to taste. This is a great recipe, thank you for posting it!
Very delicious recipe. I made this for Christmas day. I left out the bacon, as I dont eat pork ( its not available at my organic farm ). I also only used 1 can of evaporated milk, and I added 3 red skinned potatoes chopped up to give it more substance. Will definitely make this again!
Very nice. I used celery instead of celery leaves, because I could not find any celery leaves. My family loved it. It has a bit of a thin consistency, but other than that, it's great!
this was pretty good. i halved the recipe but left the full amount of bacon. :) substituted red pepper. used whole corn, taking half and running through food processor. would use 1/4 - 1/2 of the amount of water recommended. we added cayenne pepper for a nice kick. :)
I read a few of the reviews and how other users found this to be too thin. I decided to not add the water at all. It was too sweet for me. If I make it again I think I will add cooked potatoes.
