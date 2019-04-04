Corn Chowder III

An old farm recipe handed down from my mother. Lots of cholesterol, but true comfort food.

By Marge

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
1.5 gallons
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain, reserving 1 tablespoon of bacon grease.

  • Place bacon grease in a large stock pot over medium heat. Cook bell pepper, onion and celery leaves in grease until just tender. Stir in bacon, corn and water and bring slowly to a boil, stirring frequently. Stir in milk and heat gently, without boiling. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 31.1mg; sodium 586.4mg. Full Nutrition
