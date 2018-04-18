Certified Angus Beef® Jalapeno Beef Poppers

This quick-to-prepare recipe is perfect for tailgating at home! For best results, use Certified Angus Beef®, known for its exceptional quality and generous marbling that give it incredible juiciness, unparalleled tenderness, and exceptional flavor. Recipe by Food City and Certified Angus Beef®.

By Food City

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
42
Yield:
42 poppers
Ingredients

42
Original recipe yields 42 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine ground beef, cheese, jalapenos, salt, pepper, and mustard seeds in a large mixing bowl. Portion by hand into 42 "popper"-shaped balls, approximately 1 ounce each.

  • Crack and whisk eggs; put in a shallow dish. Combine bread crumbs and put in a second shallow dish.

  • Prepare a pot with frying oil; heat to 325 degrees F. Roll poppers in egg mix, 6 to 8 at a time. Roll in bread crumbs; repeat. Deep fry 4 minutes in batches. Allow to dry on paper towels.

Cook's Note:

Try it with the Certified Angus Beef(R) recipe for Honey Lime Creme Fraiche for dipping.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 77.1mg; sodium 282.3mg. Full Nutrition
