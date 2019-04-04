Corn and Chicken Soup
Sprinkle with chopped parsley or chives.
Sprinkle with chopped parsley or chives.
I wasn't expecting the corn to add such sweetness to the soup so it really needed tweaking with salt and pepper to taste. I used 8 chicken legs in the soup which worked well. This was just great for a rainy day like today. After I took the photo I couldn't help but add some risoni soup noodles to make it more of a meal instead of just a broth.Read More
Maybe this was too simple for me, it lacked something and was very bland. I added some chicken bouillion to it and more salt and pepper. Even with the modifications after trying it as submitted, I won't be using it again.Read More
I wasn't expecting the corn to add such sweetness to the soup so it really needed tweaking with salt and pepper to taste. I used 8 chicken legs in the soup which worked well. This was just great for a rainy day like today. After I took the photo I couldn't help but add some risoni soup noodles to make it more of a meal instead of just a broth.
This soup was very good. I sauteed the onion with olive oil in a pressure cooker and added the water, and all the vegetables including a couple of stalks of brocoli and cauliflower and cooked for 20 minutes. After straining I saved the chicken, the broth, added a couple of carrots, frozen corn instead of creamy and fresh cilantro. Delicious, I like the fact that is a broth base recipe.
This was a great recipe! I just added 1/2 a packet of dry chicken soup, which tends to be salty, to balance the sweetness of the corn. I also browned the chicken in olive oil and crushed garlic before adding water to add a flavorful base.
Maybe this was too simple for me, it lacked something and was very bland. I added some chicken bouillion to it and more salt and pepper. Even with the modifications after trying it as submitted, I won't be using it again.
I've made this recipe several times and it's one of my favorite soups. I leave the onions in though, and just fish out the peppercorns and bay leaf. For me, the shredding of the chicken is a lot of work, because I think the soup tastes better if the pieces are very thin, but it's so worth it.
This is just too bland for me. If you're going to go through the trouble of making your own stock, then make the soup worth it! I used a 14.75 oz can of creamed corn. Also, I ended up adding a can of
condensed cream of celery soup, a small can of green chilies and a 15 oz can of corn. Then it was a tasty and hearty soup.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections