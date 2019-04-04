Corn and Chicken Soup

Sprinkle with chopped parsley or chives.

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large saucepan or wok over medium heat, combine chicken, onion, carrot, celery, peppercorns, bay leaf, salt, pepper and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes. Strain stock and reserve chicken.

  • Return strained stock to pot and stir in creamed corn. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Shred cooked chicken meat and stir into pot. Heat through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 41.1g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 124.5mg; sodium 291.3mg. Full Nutrition
