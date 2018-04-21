Low-Carb Pecan Pie with Almond Flour Crust

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious alternative with an almond flour crust for those following a low-carb plan, or just trying to cut back on sugar. Great for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

By EPar91

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
9 -inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix almond flour and 4 tablespoons melted butter together in a small bowl. Press into an ungreased 9-inch pie pan. Chill in the refrigerator while preparing the filling.

  • Combine sweetener, syrup, eggs, 2 tablespoons melted butter, and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir in pecans. Pour mixture into pie crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until filling is set, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 36.8g; cholesterol 92.6mg; sodium 87.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022