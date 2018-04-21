Low-Carb Pecan Pie with Almond Flour Crust
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 383.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.3g 19 %
carbohydrates: 8.9g 3 %
dietary fiber: 4.4g 18 %
sugars: 1.9g
fat: 36.8g 57 %
saturated fat: 8.2g 41 %
cholesterol: 92.6mg 31 %
vitamin a iu: 368.9IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 9 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 13.6mcg 3 %
calcium: 26.9mg 3 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 27.3mg 10 %
potassium: 112.3mg 3 %
sodium: 87.6mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 15 %
calories from fat: 330.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved