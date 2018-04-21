Low-Carb Coconut Pie Crust

Works great with no-bake pies! Fill with sugar-free pudding or pie filling for a quick and easy dessert. Makes a great coconut crust for banana cream pie.

By Terri

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9-inch pie crust
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray.

  • Blend coconut flakes in a food processor until powdery. Place in a bowl; mix in eggs and butter until well combined. Press mixture into the prepared pie plate.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool before filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 46.4mg; sodium 42mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

EriNnRuss
Rating: 3 stars
07/21/2021
Is the amount of coconut oil/liquid and flour ratio correct? The pie crust was way too wet. I couldn't even work with it. I adjusted the recipe and added alot more flour. Taste alone was 5 stars, but needed adjustments. Read More
Machel Essig
Rating: 4 stars
08/03/2020
I don’t have a food processor so I used my blender to prepare the coconut. I accidentally bought sweetened coconut and it was fine but next time I’ll use unsweetened. It came out runny and I couldn’t get it to come up the sides very well but overall it was a tasty crust and I used a chocolate and banana cream pie filling Bc also from this site Read More
