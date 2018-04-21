Low-Carb Coconut Pie Crust
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 106.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.9g 4 %
carbohydrates: 2.3g 1 %
dietary fiber: 1.5g 6 %
sugars: 0.8g
fat: 10.5g 16 %
saturated fat: 7.8g 39 %
cholesterol: 46.4mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 155.2IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 5.7mcg 1 %
calcium: 8.7mg 1 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 9.7mg 3 %
potassium: 64.9mg 2 %
sodium: 42mg 2 %
calories from fat: 94.3
