Corned Beef Kimchi Fried Rice
There's nothing quite as deeply and profoundly flavorful as caramelizing fermented foods, which is why you've got to try this kimchi fried rice and top it with 2 poached or fried eggs; the runny yolk will mix into and moisten the rice, taking this to a whole other level. The poached egg also paired quite nicely with my 'landweed' garnish, some fresh nasturtium from my garden, as it does with the much more traditional shredded seaweed.
Chef's Notes:
I highly recommend you use a nonstick skillet for working with the rice.
Corned beef is optional, but if you do have some leftover from your St. Patrick's Day, I highly recommend you give it a try. Bacon is another fine choice, as is almost any other diced meat I can think of.
