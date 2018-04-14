Corned Beef Kimchi Fried Rice

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

There's nothing quite as deeply and profoundly flavorful as caramelizing fermented foods, which is why you've got to try this kimchi fried rice and top it with 2 poached or fried eggs; the runny yolk will mix into and moisten the rice, taking this to a whole other level. The poached egg also paired quite nicely with my 'landweed' garnish, some fresh nasturtium from my garden, as it does with the much more traditional shredded seaweed.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 large bowls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain kimchi over a pot, reserving the juice.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, coat a pan with olive oil and add corned beef.

  • Chop kimchi into small chunks; add to the pan. Place pan over medium-high heat. Cook and stir until mixture is browned to your liking, 4 to 7 minutes. Add rice, kimchi juice, water, and gochujang.

  • Mix rice mixture together and spread evenly over the pan; cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Mix and pat rice down again. Continue cooking, mixing and pressing rice every 3 to 4 minutes, until evenly browned and crusty, 12 to 15 minutes total.

  • Mix green onion, sesame seeds, and sesame oil into the fried rice. Taste and season with soy sauce. Stir again. Transfer fried rice to serving bowls.

Chef's Notes:

I highly recommend you use a nonstick skillet for working with the rice.

Corned beef is optional, but if you do have some leftover from your St. Patrick's Day, I highly recommend you give it a try. Bacon is another fine choice, as is almost any other diced meat I can think of.

Get Chef John's recipe for Corned Beef.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
603 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 81.8g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 20.8mg; sodium 1038.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Tashagang
Rating: 4 stars
03/05/2019
This is a good way to use up left overs. Very easy and fast weeknight dinner. I've used both corned beef and ham in this. We thought the ham was a little better. Read More
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Tashagang
Rating: 4 stars
03/05/2019
This is a good way to use up left overs. Very easy and fast weeknight dinner. I've used both corned beef and ham in this. We thought the ham was a little better. Read More
Cory Wicker
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2021
this was delicious! I put 2 over easy eggs on mine. the yolk really moistens the dish. Read More
Stacy in Sisters
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2021
Chef John hits another home run! Delicious and foolproof! I followed the recipe as stated, but omitted the meat, because I’m the Heidi Fleiss of my Kimchi Fried Rice (if you know, you know). Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022