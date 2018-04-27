Fig Scones


Gluten-free version of fig scones that uses fresh figs! This is great during fresh fig season!

By sueb

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 scones
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine rice flour, oats, and baking powder in a medium bowl.

  • Mix honey, oil, and egg together in a small bowl. Combine with the flour mixture. Stir figs into the dough.

  • Spread dough into a 7-inch circle onto the parchment paper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Score dough into 8 wedges. Continue baking scones until golden brown, about 15 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 131.5mg. Full Nutrition
