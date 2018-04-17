Quick and Easy Perfect Puff Pastry Squares with Dulce de Leche

Looking for a quick and easy dessert that will wow your guests? Try this simple 3-ingredient puff pastry dessert filled with dulce de leche. An absolute treat!

By Fioa

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 pastries
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Roll puff pastry over a floured surface; cut into 1.5-inch squares. Place on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly golden and crispy, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Transfer baked squares to a wire rack and let cool completely, about 5 minutes. Slice each square in half.

  • Spread 2 tablespoons dulce de leche on half of the puff pastry squares; top with the other half of puff pastry square. Dust with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 93mg. Full Nutrition
