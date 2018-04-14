Roasted Carrots with Homemade Za'atar

This a such an awesome veggie dish that my daughters love a lot. They didn't like carrots but they can't have enough of this one flavored with za'atar spice mix. Quick, simple, and easy.

By L_Song

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 carrots
Ingredients

6
Jordanian Za'atar Spice Mix:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cut carrot pieces lengthwise into strips.

  • Combine olive oil, sesame seeds, oregano, thyme, sumac, pink salt, and pepper in a bowl. Add carrots and toss to coat; spread carrots onto a baking sheet in a single layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tender and lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Broil carrots until thoroughly browned, 3 to 5 minutes more.

Tips

Cook's Note:

You can cut the carrots ahead of time and let them dehydrate in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 2.7g; sodium 243.9mg. Full Nutrition
