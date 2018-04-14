Roasted Carrots with Homemade Za'atar
This a such an awesome veggie dish that my daughters love a lot. They didn't like carrots but they can't have enough of this one flavored with za'atar spice mix. Quick, simple, and easy.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Tips
Cook's Note:
You can cut the carrots ahead of time and let them dehydrate in the refrigerator.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 2.7g; sodium 243.9mg. Full Nutrition