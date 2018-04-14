Filipino Corned Beef and Cabbage

My dad use to make this all the time, growing up. I forgot how good it was until St. Patrick's day came around and everyone started talking about corned beef and cabbage. So here is the recipe, similar to the way he made it - quick and easy with canned corned beef.

By Shela F Diehr

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat butter and oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and heat through, about 3 minutes.

  • Stir in cabbage and and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add a splash of chicken stock and heat through, about 3 minutes.

  • Mix in corned beef and cook until heated through and flavors have combined, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 113mg; sodium 1012.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Cathy
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2018
This dish was easy to make and very good! Read More
Cathy
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2018
This dish was easy to make and very good! Read More
Josie
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2019
Delicious! It's a nice change from my usual way of making corned beef with just onions and garlic. Read More
charm
Rating: 4 stars
09/18/2019
This is very good and very easy. It is better with some added salt and some sriracha. Read More
Shela F Diehr
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2019
My original recipe actually said to put this over rice, as Filipinos usually do. But apparently the rice got lost in translation. Hahaha. Please do enjoy this recipe over rice. And thanks for the great rates! Read More
Lizz727
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2019
This was fast and easy my husband insisted we try it this year. We enjoyed it. I doubled the recipe for a big group. His mother came over she is a Filipina and says it should be served over rice. Read More
ghopcooks
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2020
So good! Thank you! Read More
Kathrina Verzosa
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2021
I prefer using organic cold pressed unfiltered coconut oil to sauté onions and tomatoes before adding the cabbage. I also add more cabbage and I use a whole white onion and more tomatoes to give the dish some of a sauce. As the corned beef is already salted, I don't any any more salt. Read More
