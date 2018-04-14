Filipino Corned Beef and Cabbage
My dad use to make this all the time, growing up. I forgot how good it was until St. Patrick's day came around and everyone started talking about corned beef and cabbage. So here is the recipe, similar to the way he made it - quick and easy with canned corned beef.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 113mg; sodium 1012.2mg. Full Nutrition