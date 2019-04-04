Chicken Soup with Chicken Thighs

Delicious chicken soup with tortellini and spinach. Top with parmesan cheese.

By ROZZZZZ

Recipe Summary

15 mins
1 hr 30 mins
1 hr 45 mins
8
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with water and place chicken thighs in the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until meat falls from the bone, 45 minutes. Remove chicken, cut up meat and return meat to the pot.

  • Stir in chicken bouillon, onion, garlic, celery, carrots and bell pepper; simmer until vegetables are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Stir in frozen spinach and cook until tender, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in water until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and reserve.

  • Stir tortellini into soup and cook until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in reserved egg noodles, salt and pepper. Heat through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 81.2mg; sodium 743.4mg. Full Nutrition
