Chicken Soup with Chicken Thighs
Delicious chicken soup with tortellini and spinach. Top with parmesan cheese.
I did not have frozen spinach or a green pepper but had fresh spinach and a red pepper. My family loved this soup and would make it again!Read More
We had a soup buffet for my daughter's birthday party and this was one of the three. I'm sorry to say that this seemed to be the least favorite. It was pretty good, but a lot salty to my taste. I'd make it again with some alterations, I guess.Read More
Great soup! I had a cold and instead of downing a can of condensed chicken noodle soup, I thought I'd make some from scratch. I love spinach, so this was right up my alley and the tortellini was a nice twist as well! I made a few variations---limited the onions and celery just because I'm not a huge fan. I did use fresh spinach instead of frozen and it worked just fine. Instead of meat, I used a three cheese tortellini and omitted the egg noodles (too much pasta). Finally, I didn't go through the trouble of taking the chicken off the bone (thought it made the soup more "hearty" and it falls right off anyway) and I also added a couple teaspoons of butter. All in all---this was a fantastic recipe! I served it with garlic bread and it tasted event better for lunch the next day!!!
The recipe was easy to make and my boy friend liked it very much. i am not a great fan of spinich but it was still very good. i hope to make it soon in the future.
Very good soup. Wife was sick and i swear this has healing powers,HEALING POWERS MAN!
This was SOOOO good! I couldn't try it with the tortellini (because I couldn't find it) but it was great!!!!
Really good. But I left out the green bell pepper.
Now THIS is chicken noodle soup!!!!! I start with a whole chicken & boil it till done. Iadded a tsp. of poultry seasoning. No tortellini but egg noodles were handy. Yummy comfort food. I just took a kettle of this to a friend who is sick with cold/flu crud. After 1 bowl, she said she felt better already! Thanks for sharing the best chicken noodle soup!
I didn't have any green pepper, and used cheese tortellini instead of meat, but this recipe is delicious! Perfect for a chilly day!
Amazingly hearty and filling! Definetly use low-sodium chicken broth and don't bother waiting for a chilly day. This was a big hit! Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe. The only changes were to use fresh sauted spinach (because I had it), a bouillon substitute called "Better than Bouillon" (because I had it) and orzo pasta (because I forgot to get the egg noodles). My husband who is not a huge soup fan said "This is a keeper". Thanks.
Great on a cold, rainy day. The tortellini and spinach where a hit. Husband and daughter both had seconds. Will def make this again.
Loved this recipe.....a nice twist on traditional chicken noodle soup. I left out the additional noodles. Just the addition of the tortellinis was fine. I will definitely make this again!
Loved this soup! Made a few changes tho, by frying the thighs first, sauteed the veggies in the drippings, skipped the egg noodles and added cheese tortellini since I already had the meat from the chicken. Side of garlic bread and glass of wine was a great meal on a cold snowy day!!
Absolutely wonderful! It's great to have such a good flavorful soup that is so easy to make.
I made this in a snap with only the addition of one hot chili pepper and a handful of cilantro. It is really a lovely soup and everyone enjoyed it
excellent soup. I omitted the green pepper and spinach. I also used a cut up whole chicken. I served it with homemade bread and it was a full meal.
Its really delicious. I left out the spinach and egg noodles. It didn't seem to need it and it was still great.
Had some left over chicken stock from another recipe. Used that in place of some of the water. Used red peppers instead of green. Did not find meat tortellini so I used cheese tortellini. My husband and I both think that it needed a little more salt. Even though we normally don't salt things alot. Recipe was very good. Will add more tortellini next time.
This recipe is a pretty good base for chicken soup. I decided to try it after I bought some chicken-stuffed tortellini at the store by mistake. didnt add extra chicken nor the egg noodles, but I id experiment by adding some fresh kale and swiss chard from the farmer's market. Easy to make and very healthy. Split between my mum and I, we had lunch for the whole week !
Very good. I didn't have the right noodles, so I used whole wheat rotini. Definately a keeper, my husband loved it!
We liked this a lot. I forgot to thaw out my frozen chicken thighs in time so I used some pre-cooked shredded chicken I had in the freezer and some homemade chicken stock from the fridge. I left out the egg noodles and don't thinkwe missed them. It seemed like a lot of spinach, but in the end it was just fine. I also was nervous about the green pepper, but once they were cooked the flavor wasn't so strong. I will make this again and will continue tweaking it until its perfect for us.
This soup was absolutely fabulous and came together so quick. Very hearty served with some slices of homemade bread and butter.
The best chicken soup ever.The combination of flavors mads a very unique taste
Absolutely delicious! It was hearty and satisfying and I might even dare to say, better that my mom's chicken noodle soup!
This was an easy, hearty one-dish soup that tasted superb! (Easy clean up too!) I used a whole bag of spinach, so it was really satisfying. I don't like meat, so I used tri-colored cheese tortellini, which I thought was enough pasta, so I skipped the noodles. Try sprinkling a little parmesan cheese on top before serving--it's delicious!
A wonderfully delicious soup to warm you up on a chilly day
Really good! We don't like green peppers so we left them out, but other than that I made it just as listed. Served with some warm sourdough bread and it was a hit with the whole family!
This was really, really good! I added a bit more celery/carrots just so I could get rid of them. Also, I added almost an entire 32 oz box of chicken stock. I didn't have the tortellini but will try with that next time. This will become a regular, I'm sure.
I have been making this for years now. Always good. Lots of flavor. Hearty.
This was GREAT! I had home grown red onions and I forgot the spinach but that was all that was different. It is so hardy! I am not a big soup eater but this recipe is one to hand down. Thanks!
Made a couple changes but stuck to the basic recipe. Had some shredded zucchini in the freezer so threw some of that in in place of some of the spinach. Also, didn't have enough carrots, but didn't seem to hurt anything. Used some chicken that was already cooked, so used 8 chicken buillion cubes instead of the chicken stock. I thought it was great. Very hearty. Was looking forward to leftovers today. Was even better the second day.
I made this soup with a few minor modifications: no carrots and no celery (husband doesn't like the taste of either). Overall, I think that this is a very good recipe. The only complaint is that I still felt like it was missing some type of seasoning. I will definitely make this again- surprisingly enough my husband loved it!! Thanks for a great recipe!
This soup was awesome!
Excellent!
Perfect chicken noodle. Spinach is a hit.
I ditched the egg noodles.
Delicious!
