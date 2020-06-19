Tuna Tomato Pasta Sauce

Super easy to make, with ingredients everyone has hanging around in the pantry like canned tuna and canned tomatoes! Serve with about 3/4 pound of pasta, preferably penne, fusilli or macaroni, cooked according to package instructions.

Recipe by Baje

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a deep skillet over medium heat and cook chile and garlic until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Add tuna, tomato paste, sugar, salt, and pepper and cook for 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and simmer until flavors are well combined, 5 to 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can also use homemade tomato pulp (peeled and seeded tomatoes) instead of canned tomatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 36.9g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 38.3mg; sodium 1912.1mg. Full Nutrition
