Chicken Enchilada Soup III

This is a copy of a favorite served at a local restaurant. My family loves it! Serve soup in bowls garnished with shredded Cheddar or Jack cheese and crumbed tortilla chips.

By Karen Hix

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, cook chicken breasts in oil until well browned on all sides. Remove and set aside.

  • Cook onion and garlic in remaining oil until onions are translucent. Pour in chicken broth.

  • In a bowl, whisk together masa harina and 2 cups water until well blended. Pour into pot with remaining 1 cup water, enchilada sauce, Cheddar, salt, chili powder and cumin. Bring to a boil.

  • Shred cooked chicken and add it to the pot. Reduce heat and simmer 30 to 40 minutes, until thickened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 74mg; sodium 512.2mg. Full Nutrition
