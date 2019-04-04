Chicken Enchilada Soup III
This is a copy of a favorite served at a local restaurant. My family loves it! Serve soup in bowls garnished with shredded Cheddar or Jack cheese and crumbed tortilla chips.
If you like the chicken enchilada soup form Chili's, then you will love this! For those of you who are unclear, masa harina is just a corn flour (similar to corn meal but ground much finer) and you can find it at your local grocery store. If you can find the masa, then definitely make this soup! You will not be disappointed.Read More
I made this soup once before using the processed cheese, exactly as written in another recipe. Everything is exactly the same except for the cheese and it was great. This time I did as others suggested and used the whole 28 oz can of enchilada sauce and it was way too overpowering. I used the cheddar cheese and it wasn't as good as velveeta. It didn't incorporate into the soup as well. Will have to throw it out and start over.Read More
This is everything you look for in a recipe; easy, quick, delicious and reheatable. It tastes exactly like an enchilada. I added chipotle pepper, halved the cheese, and used barbecue chicken breast I already had cooked from last night, which saved on the time. FOR THE MASA HARINA HATERS: When mixing the masa with the water, whisk a little at a time into your water (about a tablespoon at a time) very quickly, until it is all dissolved. This gives it a much smoother consistency and alleviates the grittiness.
Karen, I want to thank you so much for this recipe. It's been a while since a new recipe wowwed me like this one did & my beau just raved about it. Awesome stuff, he said. As usual, I made some adjustments & additions but the recipe, as written, proved to be a great foundation. I took a chance & found a more than adequate substitute for the 'gritty' masa to thicken the soup. Other recipes mentioned using torn up unfried corn tortillas (I used about 5 small tortillas-probably few more next time). I don't have a need for any extra masa so the tortillas worked beautifully. They practically dissolve, giving a lovely texture. Be sure to add additional cup or so of liquid. It can be stock, water, V-8 or beer, of course. I may try tequila...I encourage all of you non-gritties to please give this recipe another chance nixing the masa for tortillas. Trust me & Karen. According to our tastes, I added sauteed onions, chopped fresh jalapenos, black beans, corn & I added some red cayenne pepper, about 1/3 tsp. Be careful-cayenne is hot so add sparingly. It really wakes up the flavor & it makes your tummy warm & happy. Souper Recipe (ha)! 5 Yums Up!
This was excellent! I, like others, could not find "Masa Harina", so I bought something called Maseca......it's what you make corn tortillas out of, and it worked great, it really gave it that authentic Mexican flavor. Next time I will definately use all chicken broth instead of water. It would be great adding a can of tomatoes or green chilies....it's so versatile you can do anything to it! We topped ours with extra shredded cheese & sour cream.......yummy!
Absolutely fantastic recipe!!! And additional thanks to the reviewer who suggested using corn tortillas instead of masa harina. I've used six tortillas and I've used 10. It's all good. The right enchilada sauce makes all the difference; for authenticity I recommend Las Palmas medium or hot red sauce, if you can find it. I grew up with this stuff in Southern California, and although harder to find back east it's still possible. The enchilada sauce-to-water ratio is spot-on as long as you select a quality sauce. Don't be afraid to use more garlic, 4 or 5 cloves is about right with half of a large onion. I made this recipe a few different times, and I discovered that you do not need to add cheese during the cooking process. It's really not necessary for thickness (the corn tortillas are), and the cheese just globs at the bottom and sticks to the pot. Just add mild cheddar cheese with the rest of your garnish, fresher is better, and you require less cheese (healthier too). A squeeze of lime in the bowl, some fresh cilantro, some thinly sliced jalapeno, etc., and you're in business!!! I've seen reviews where others keep adding more and more stuff (even beans and Velveeta), and it seems they are trying to create a thicker chile or a dip rather than soup. The goal should be an authentic, light, simple enchilada soup of top fresh quality, so use the right sauce to begin with, keep it light, and enjoy life without clogging your arteries. Avocado salad makes a great side.
Please note...A+ recipe! However, I used hot tamale sauce (isn't really that hot) and 1tsp of cumin instead of half to make it more authentic. Also added a can of sweet corn to give the soup a bit more texture and finely chopped 1 large green pepper and one diced tomato to make it more colorful, add texture and more authentic. I made this dish for myself and for my boyfriend who is Mexican. Not only did both of us love it but I plan on making it once a week.
This is an awesome recipe! Very close to Chile's Chicken Enchilada soup which is a favorite in our house. To save time, I just throw the shredded chicken in with all the rest of the ingredients, bring it to a boil and then turn it down and let it cook. We also cut up corn tortillas into very thin strips and bake them in the oven at 300 for 8 minutes. Then we sprinkle grated cheese and the chips on top. Very yummy! We have made it tons of times!
First off I want to say that I give this recipe 4 stars if made as written. I feel for my taste it needs a bit more spice than what the recipe calls for. I do want to add that this is a great recipe that you can tweak to your own tastes and end up with a fabulous soup. I made as written the first time and while we liked it I felt it could be better, so I took the left over soup and added to it as some reviewers suggested 1 can of rotel tomatoes, 1 can of mexicorn and added 1 additional tsp. of chili powder and 1/2 additional tsp of cumen. I also feel that 1 full cup of Masa Harina is too much, I will use 1/2 cup next time. Give this one a try you will not be disappointed! My Son said it tasted like Chili's only better with the additions. Thanks for sharing.
Even my husband, who doesn't like red enchilada sauce, loved this! Three other "meat and potato" guys at work loved this! I used 1c corn muffin mix and 1c all purpose flour because my neighborhood "mom and pop" store didn't have corn flour. It worked beautifully because it thickened it immediately, I didn't have to simmer it for 30 min!! I debated weather or not to purchase the cumin, and I'm so glad I did. It really "made" the soup. It was bland before I added it. I didn't have the other spice, so I used 1 teaspon of the cumin. YUMMY!
Ok, so I can see how some people thought this was bland, as I did at first, but I was determined to make it great. So, here is what I changed to make it what I condsider a five star recipe. First off, I read what others said about the soup being too thick with the full amount of masa suggested-so I prepared as noted, but only added a little at a time until I got just the right consistency. (Which turned out to be about half) I took suggestions on adding 1 can of corn and 1 can of black beans-both drained. I also added 1 small can of diced green chilis.I used one cup of shredded chedder and one cup of velveeta. (a litte more of either cheese would not hurt)I did NOT use any salt, but instead kept adding chicken boullion granules until I reached my desired flavor...and alas, it is DELICIOUS!! NOTE~I went to 3 stores in search of something that simplt stated "Masa Harina" just as the recipe calls, however, I found nothing that had both of those two words cleary printed on the package. I called a gentleman that I work with that is hispanic and he said what I needed was something called Maseca (that is the brand) and it is an instant corn masa mix. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much I my husband I and do...it seems to get better the longer it sits!
I was a little disappointed in the way this soup turned out. It had a unique flavor, yet it seemed to be missing something. Also, the masa made it a bit gritty. It was okay as a dip for our tortilla chips, but I would probably not make this again as a soup.
I made this exactly as written and it was delicious! Tasted just like the soup made at the deli near where I work. I was able to find the masa and was really glad I did, think it "fleshed" the soup out really well and since I whisked it well with water prior to adding I didn't notice a grittiness some people seem to have. It thickened beautifully and the texture it created was what I would expect from a soup like this. Only thing I'll change next time is to use a rotisserie chicken to save even more time. And maybe add some tomotoes and/or black beans. It'll be fun to experiment with, but this recipe is delish as-is. Thanks!
Great. I poached the chicken in the chicken broth and used salsa instead of enchilada sauce.
You can tear up corn tortillas instead of using masa harina, they will dissolve and ticken the soup.
Better than Chili's! I used more chicken broth instead of water. I also added tomatoes & green pepper and used a mexi-cheese blend as well as added a can of mixed corn & black beans. I topped this with sour cream, green onions,l cheese, and tortilla strips.
I initially tried to make this as close to the original as possible, but ended up making some pretty hefty modifications to fit my taste. I found it rather bland without any changes. I boiled the chicken in broth for about 10 min (until no longer pink) and then shredded. I used butter to saute the onion and garlic. I cut back to the masa harina (corn flour)to 2/3 c, after reading other suggestions, and was glad i did. it was plenty thick with that amount. I don't liked canned sauce and after reading the ingredients (pureed tomatoes, chili powder, onion), I decided not to use it. Instead, I used 20 oz of canned stewed tomatoes, pureed, in place of the enchilada sauce. To make up for the spices in the sauce, i doubled the amount of chili powder, cumin, and added 1/4 tsp cayenne. Check your chili powder ingred list, and adjust the salt level accordingly. Mine contains salt, so I didn't add any extra to the soup. I also waited to add the cheese after some questionable reviews, and I def think it needed it, although only half, and it really added flavor to the soup. I think i ended up adding another c of broth to thin out the soup to my preferred texture. My husband really enjoyed this with my changes.
I should say for this being the fist Enchilada soup i have made using masa it was really REALLY good, i loved the flavor, however, the recipe as it is is kind of bland - great base for a good soup with possibilities, next time i think i will add some veggies or something - very good but missing something
Tasted just like the soup at Chili's!! I followed other reviewer's advice with using less velveeta and roughly 19 oz of enchilada sauce and the results were out of this world. Cannot wait to make this again very soon!!
I used green enchilada sauce for this recipe. It was just as delicious as chicken enchilada soup that I had in a restaurant. SOOOOOO easy and delicious!
very good.. I added a can of drained corn and drained Rotel tomatoes with chilis... next time I will try doubling the cumin as suggested by another reviewer.
I love this soup! This would also be a great enchilada sauce/gravy. I would just make this same recipe without the chicken and put the chicken and cheese in the enchilada. Yummy! I have already shared it with friends and they love it!
OMG This soup is so good and it does taste just like Chili's. I doubled the recipe as I am taking it to a pot luck and of course so I can keep some for myself. I didn't change a thing. Thank you for such an awesome recipe. Thanks again for such great recipes on this site.
Very easy to make and very tasty!! I followed the recipe for the most part - I did add some chopped up jalepeno and chopped green bell pepper - we enjoyed the extra depth of spice and flavor!! Great recipe!! We will make this one again!!!
excellent! I made my own masa harina since it's getting close to holiday time and we'll be making tamales anyway. also made my own enchilada sauce from enchilada powder like my mom does. smells and tastes just like chicken enchiladas. will be making again!
Absolutely Awesome!!
My husband described this as "the kind of food that makes people jealous. I'd hate to have to sit across from someone in the office at lunch and watch them eat it." We eloped in Mexico and had some great local dishes, and we love to eat at authentic Mexican restaurants. This tastes just like the real thing. We topped it with sour cream and cheddar, and paired it with some warm corn bread and homemade spicy guacamole with tortilla chips. Excellent!
I love this soup! It tastes just like the one from Chili's. I used leftover rotisserie for my broth (cover the whole thing with water and boil) and for my shredded chicken. I used the masa harina, I had it from another recipe, but using the corn tortillas sounds like a great idea too. I will definitely be making this again!
I thought it was just okay. I am giving it 3 stars because without some additions from other comments it would have tasted bland.
This soup was pretty yummy, although I did not make exactly as directed. My changes included: cooking the chicken in about 3 tsp of taco seasoning, adding about 3/4 cup frozen sweet corn, 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1 can of black beans, and putting 1/2 can of green enchilada sauce and 1/2 can of red enchilada sauce. Adding the addtional canned ingredients did make it a little salty, though so next time I would probably use reduced sodium chicken broth or add more water and less broth/bullion. I also followed advice of others and used bite sized corn tortilla pieces in place of the masa harina. But I would definitely make again...maybe add some fresh avacado or green onion garnish! Great on a cool winter evening!
I LOVE the Chicken Enchilada Soup at Chili's and I love this soup too!! Used a very fine Masa Harina and mixed very well to avoid the gritty texture had by other users. I also lightly seasoned my chicken with Sazon and a little adobo ( Goya) I used a mini chopper for the chicken which resulted in meat in every spoonful. My boyfriend loved it and ate like a dip with tortilla chips and salsa. Side note be sure to cook on low and continue to stir. Keep a watchful eye after you add the cheese and chicken. Re-heats well and you can adjust the heat if you like it hot. This one is a keeper! Thanks
I loved this. I used leftover turkey and turkey broth. As other posters did, I added corn and beans to the mix and used one can of petite diced tomatoes and one can of rotel tomatoes. Will definitely make again.
Holy Enchilada Soup! This is FANTASTIC! The flavor was spot on, just perfect. I didn't have any problems with the masa harina... just whisked the water into the flour slowly. I used warmish water too, so that may have helped. I added a can of diced green chiles, a can of mexican corn, and a can of whole kernel corn. I also used a 'fiesta' cheese blend, which worked well. Thank you SO much, we loved this!
I made this for a Super Bowl party and it was a hit. Everyone wanted the recipe! I replaced the masa harina with 5-6 corn tortillas, sliced. I added a jalapeno and a can each of black beans and corn. Definitely will make this one numerous times.
Yummy! I rarely follow a recipe to the T, but for the most part I did on this one. Once I started tasting I added some salt and chili powder for a little extra zing. This really does taste like the Chili's soup, which is a favorite. I was going to go get it car-side tonight and found this first, yay! I did put tomatoes and green onions in as well as some cilantro (all as garnishes) with crumbled tortilla chips on top. YUMMY YUM YUM!
Doubled the recipe, used 1 whole freshly roasted chicken, added 2 cans black beans with liquid, 1 can green enchilada sauce, 2-3 oz. chipotle pepper salsa, 4 oz chopped green chilis, omitted 1 cup water. Topped with cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Better than the restaurant!!
I did not have masa harina so I just crumbled like a dozen or so corn tortillas in the soup and they dissolved just fine. I also boiled my chicken instead of frying, I figured it works for chicken soup so why not enchilada soup. I just boil the chicken with chicken base, cumin garlic salt, onion powder, pepper and coriander. Sometimes I over boil a bit so it shreds easily, and always let it cool in its broth so its tender and juicy. I think that works out better so I have the fresh chicken broth, for more flavor I get some chicken bones from the meat market. Anyways I loved this combo it was a little spicy but so good, gave a bowl to my sister who usually sneers at my food and she enjoyed it. I will make again. (hope sister does not read reviews on this site, lol)
This was great! I made it for a mexican themed dinner for company, and everyone wanted the recipe. I used the whole can (10 oz) of hot enchilada sauce, doubled the garlic and cumin, and added a dash of tobasco because there didn't seem to be enough spice for my taste. I also took other's advice and added a can of pureed tomatoes. I used Mexican Blend cheese simply because my grocery was out of cheddar shreds and it melted really nice and smooth. The only complaint I have with this recipe is that it was almost too thick. Next time I will either add only 3/4 cup masa harina or add more chicken broth.
So delicious - identical to Chili's. I used all chicken broth instead of the water and added a can each of whole kernel corn (drained), black beans (rinsed and drained) and petie diced tomatoes (drained). Also added 1/2 tsp dried cilantro. Serve with tortilla strips, chunks of avocado and sour cream. YUM!
This soup is amazing! And it is easy too! My husband is from Guatemala /Mexico and he said it tastes just like his moms! Considering I am a gringa I would say I did good! This recipe is officially in my favorites :)
This was soooooooo good! I actually threw it all in my crockpot and just let it cook an high for 4 hours, then shredded the chicken towards the end and then replaced. I didn't have red enchilada sauce I hd green, so I used that instead band used all chicken broth with no water but everything else spot on and it was AMAZING! Thank you for such a great soup that my whole family loved! I have already passed the recipe on! We will make again!
WOW this is ALMOST the exact same thing from Chilis. I did add a drained can of Rotel but that was the only modification I made. Thanks for this wonderful recipe.
I really liked this! Not sure it tasted like an enchilada, but it was still tasty. I only used about half of the masa harina (added a little at a time and didn't need more than that), used chicken broth in place of water, and added some black beans and corn. Very tasty! Also, I used green enchilada sauce because I prefer it to red.
This was a very easy and delicious soup. I used the medium enchilada sauce and it had just enough spice- not too much. Very good on a dreary day! And, it does taste very similar to the one at Chili's!!!! Thank you!
Excellent recipe. I used flour instead of masa harina
My kids beg for this all year round. I add some frozen corn and a can of black beans to mine. To save money I buy the bone in chicken and make my own broth. It takes a little bit longer I can make the chicken the night before and store it. I also add a can of Rotel. We love the leftovers even more than the 1st night!
WONDERFUL......I added a teaspon of dried chives for som extra flavor.
Fantastic!! The only thing I did different was add 1 can of Rotel petite diced tomatoes w/lime and cilantro and used 8-10 oz of velveeta. I served it with a few crushed tortilla chips and a pinch of shredded cheese on top. If you like Chili's chicken enchilada soup you will not be disappointed. Thanks for sharing!
To make this a little heartier I added some canned corn, black beans, and green chilies. I make this quite often for about 20 people, but have to change the servings to about 30 because everyone goes back for more!!!
It is so much easier if you use jarred pre-crushed garlic with parsley,2 pre-cooked Tyson diced chicken in a bag which I cut up more finely and used hot enchilada sauce, so all you have to do is add cumin and salt/pepper to taste. Also, I used 2 cans of Campbells cheddar cheese soup instead of velveeta. I also turned off the heat at the end and put a cup or so of finely shredded colby jack and let it melt smoothly into the soup, which thickened it up better.
This soup is GREAT! The only thing I did different is baked my chicken ahead of time, then shredded and added. SO YUMMY!
Loved the flavors of this soup but the consistency was a little bit off. I think next time I will add the cheese when serving because I think that was the problem.
LOVED this recipe!! Here were my changes: I used 2 12/5 ounce canned chicken breast that I fried briefly with the garlic and onions. I used 1/2 an onion, 1 10 oz can of medium enchilada sauce, 1 tsp cumin instead of 1/2, 1 can of black beans, drained, one 4 oz can of green chiles, and pepper to taste. The salt and chili powder I kept as normal. I did not use the masa harina or the 3 cups water, and did not add the cheese into the soup, but served the soup with shredded cheese, tortilla chips, and sour cream. It was SO GOOD!!! I will DEFINITELY make this again.
I have a new favorite soup! I recently had a bowl of chicken enchilada soup at Chilis and immediatly had to find a recipe for it. Well, I found it here! This tasted exactly like Chilis and it was so easy.
EXCELLENT! We tried this recipe and it was great. We will certainly be making it again. This is a prefect recipe for serving a large family.
This soup was ok, not great. The broth wasn't as flavorful as I was hoping and it really just seemed to be broth & chicken. Kind of plain and not much to it.
Good stuff! I was unable to find masa harina, but took the advice of others and used 7 small corn tortillas torn into small pieces. I was a little worried that I'd have soggy chunks in the soup, but by the time the soup simmered the tortillas had totally disolved. My family loved it!
This is really tasty! I am going to make this over and over again. It's much easier than making actual enchiladas and tastes just as good. I roasted a whole chicken and used the breasts, it makes for very tender and juicy chicken and then you can use the rest of the chicken for something else. My husband gobbled this right up.
i made this for dinner tonigh. It was great as is. I didnt add anything to it. It was easy to make and a hit at our house. Will be making it again. Thank you for the recipe!
AWESOME!!! I made this a week ago and I received two thumbs up from everyone. I added 2 cans of black beans and 2 cans of corn from previous reviews. THANKS MUCH
Just made this for dinner and everyone loved it! After reading some of the other reviews I used a 1/2 cup of the masa harina, added a can a corn, a can of black beans, and a can of stewed tomatoes that I mashed up. I didn't have any enchilada sauce so I made my own using 2 cans small cans of tomato sauce, a small can of diced green chili's and about 2-3 tablespoons chili powder depending on how hot you want it and omitted the chili powder called for in the recipe. I also didn't have any cheddar cheese so I used a Mexican blend cheese from Aldi. Garnished it with some more cheese and a dollop of sour cream and it was amazing!
Overall it was a little bland for my taste. I served topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and crushed tortilla chips. My 4 year old asked me to always make it for her. She's gobbling it up now and just exclaimed, "It's all gone". Guess I'll get off the computer and refill her bowl. Thanks for sharing.
Excellent, just like Chili's soup. I used all chicken broth instead of water. This soup tastes better on the 3rd day after you make it.
made the following changes and it was amazing! for cheese used 8oz of cheddar and pepper jack, chopped the chicken up until it was very fine, used 3/4 cup of masa harina (or something similar), omitted the 3 cups of water (added the masa harina after I had added everything and brought it to a boil), used one bottle of trader joes enchilada sauce, used 2 tsp chili powder, 1 tsp cumin and 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, added 1 can green chilis, corn, 2 cans of black beans and diced tomatoes, then at the end stirred in a small container of sour cream and served. It was very thick but I like thick soups so it was perfect to me! Yielded enough to serve 10! Will definitely make again!
I was really impressed with how easy and good this recipe was. I followed the recipe exactly, other than adding black beans and corn, and it turned out great. The kids loved it and asked to have it for lunch today. Was really good with fresh pico de gallo as a garnish.
My family loves this soup. We like to add black beans, corn and stewed tomatoes. If you have picky eaters, you can serve the corn and beans on the side along with sour cream and tortilla chips or Fritos.
This was good. I took another reviewers suggestion and added torn up corn tortillas instead of masa harnia, so that my soup would be gluten free. The cook complete down and worked wonderful as suggested. Thanks for that suggestion. Perfect!
THE CONCEPT OF THE MASA IS A GOOD ONE..UNFORTUNATELY THIS RECIPE HAS TOO MUCH OF A GOOD THING..SHOULD HAVE BEEN CALLED CHICKEN ENCHILADA STEW..AT FIRST I WASN'T TOTALLY IN LOVE WITH IT, UNTIL THE NEXT DAY WHEN I ADDED LEFT OVER SPANISH RICE AND SALSA...NOW WERE TALKING..STILL HALF THE MASA WOULD BE PLENTY...THANKS
This soup was wonderful. Some tips for the masa flour is to mix it with cold water and let it set while you are making everything else. Continuing to stir it occasionally. My soup was very creamy. Also when using cheddar cheese you do not want the soup to be boiling when you add it. That can make cheddar cheese separate. Keep the temp. to a medium to low heat for the 30 to 40 minutes.
This was really great! I was worried about the possibility of grittiness but mine wasn't at all. I bought a rotisserie chicken and shredded that to save time and also used 50% reduced fat cheddar. It was very thick (almost stew-like) so I added an extra cup of water with some boullion to thin it. I also added the drippings from the chicken. Delicious!
Awesome! Tastes almost exactly like Chilis soup. We used 1 lb of Velveeta in the soup instead of the cheddar cheese because we had it, but we still garnished with cheddar on top. I'll be making this recipe many more times in the future!
I loved it. I made a few adjustments: I used Chicken broth instead of water for the entire recipe, and added an extra cup of that and enchilada sauce because I used 4 chicken breasts and one whole white onion. I put in 1 tsp each of coriander seed and cayenne pepper. I also added in a can of Rotel Extra Hot tomatoes and a handful of white corn at the end of cooking. I served it with more shredded cheddar and some green onions on top and Tostitos on the side. Amazing!
this soup had lots of flavor...i followed the directions to the letter and it ended up just very VERY thick. the first bowl wasn't too bad, but the next day i tried heating up some for lunch and it was more like peanut butter, so thick! any suggestions on how to fix this? i loved the flavor, and i'd love to be able to go back and give it 5 stars! maybe simmer less time? or use less masa harina? will definitely make this again, but will tweak a bit.
Really yummy! Has a nice smokey flavor...being the genius I am, I put 1 can of enchilada soup (I think 12 oz?) instead of 1 cup so I added a little more mesaca mix and it turned out perfectly fine! also added some corn
Yum. I like it less thick and more spicy. So half the masa harina and double the chili powder and cumin. Also I made it with a homemade enchilada sauce by adding 2-3 tbsp chili powder, 1 8oz can tomato paste, 1-2 cups of water. Every one loved it!
I had a hard time finding the masa harina. I found a Goya brand product called Masarica which is instant corn dough mix. I think it's the same thing. I hope the information helps make it easier to find!
Awesome! Followed recipe exactly...did use the corn tortillas hand crushed with the 2cups of water instead of the masa harina...i 1 tsp Extra of Cumin and the 1 cup water at end of recipe I did chicken broth...AWESOME! Don't be adding to the soup until you taste this first...Then add if needed (which you won't) tortilla strips, tom, and cilantro (all in can) add on top for garnish AWESOME!
This is the same recipe as chicken enchilada soup II and the top secret recipe on the internet for "Chili's chicken enchilada soup." The only difference is this has cheddar cheese instead of Velveeta all other ingredients exactly the same and in the same portion. If you love Chili's soup you will like this. Although, I suggest if you want something more similar to use the Velveeta in the copycat recipe. Although, myself I wouldn't mind trying it next time with cheddar cheese as we added it to the tops of our bowls anyway along with tomatoes, green onions, and tortilla strips like the restaurant.
It was wonderful... I did make a few changes. I used the entire 10 oz. can of enchilada sauce, 2 cloves of garlic (you can never have too much!), about 2/3 cup of onion. At the end I felt it needed a bit of color and zip. In went a can of RoTel petite diced tomatoes with green chilies,undrained...and it was the magic touch. My husband gave this a DOUBLE thumbs up! He loves the Chili's version, but says this was even better.
Our new favorite soup! I am in Ireland and could not get masa harina, so I crushed (pulverised) tortilla chips in it's place and left out the additional salt :) When the onions and garlic were browned I mixed the tortilla chip crumbs in to the pan, then I added the broth and remaining ingredients. Family loved it :)
Great as written but too spicey for my hubby. In place of masa I used 4 corn tortias soaked in hot water then whirled in blender. Added a can of cream of chicken soup, also a can of cheese soup (instead of grated cheese) plus added black beans. It simmered up into a wonderful hearty enchilada soup that my husband really enjoyed (myself included!).
Incredible soup. Followed it exactly, with the exception of adding 1/2 can of rotel diced tomatoes with green chilies to add a little more spice. Tastes incredible and is EXACTLY like the soup we usually order at Chili's! We will be making this at least once a week from now on.
I could just repeat another reviewer: "YUM. 'Nuff said!" :-) But I'll elaborate. I don't like pieces of onion in stuff like this so used my usual onion powder, but otherwise made as is, including the enchilada sauce measured as called for. I love stuff like this, and I love it even better when it's really good. I save the 5's for the really good stuff and almost wish I could give it a 6. Oh, I did use fat free cheddar and never noticed the difference. This thickens easily -- this is my first time using masa. So I'd say watch it on cooking it for too long. I also didn't much see the point of browning the chicking first -- I thought this made it difficult to shred. Next time I'll try just cooking it in the microwave first. Thanks for the recipe -- great stuff.
I cut the water to 2 cups and add 1- 28oz can enchilada sauce. For extra heat I use 3 tsp chili powder. Wonderful soup.
awesome.com!
Loved this soup, and it is so easy to make! I made tortilla strips to garnish it by cutting up corn tortillas into strips and frying them (letting them dry on paper towels). I made a double batch of it for a party where someone else made a pot of soup as well. My pot of soup was almost gone while hers was still full at the end of the party! It was a hit!
4 19 17 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/26382/chicken-enchilada-soup-iii/ ... Yes, some subs, but the base flavor was the same - although that would vary with your enchilada sauce. To the point: It needs more; more chicken, flavors & spices. It needs more "action"! :D I subbed tacoseasoned ground pork, homemade mashed potatoes (for the masa harina), homemade chicken broth & only 2 1/2c of it, no water. I added a bit more than 2c diced tomatoes with liquid, 1c frozen corn. & a cup of rice. In each bowl, sour cream & sliced olives as well as the cheddar cheese. 'Glad I made it & can fix it up. 'Doubt I'll make it again though - unless I have leftover chicken, enchilada sauce & chicken broth to use up again. K said ""eh, okay" when I made it; a week & half later, she brought up having it. Huh? One more star granted. ~ Thanks for tracking down my review, Sis! :)
This is really good! I didn't have any Masa Harina, so I used 6 corn tortillas cut up and they worked well. But, don't even try it without Cumin. I was out, so I had my husband pick up some on the way home. I made the soup and tasted it. Without the Cumin, it was flat. There was a major piece missing. I added double the amount of Cumin called for and it was delicious! Oh, I also added a little Cayenne Pepper to spice it up a bit. My husband loved it too, and he's picky about soups.
This was a very good soup as written. I did make a few changes the second time I made it, which I thought made it even better. I added about a cup of finely chopped green pepper and about a cup or a little more of whole kernel corn. Instead of the masa harina, I bought a package of small corn tortillas. I tore up about ten of them into very tiny pieces, simmered them in a pan with just enough water to cover them. Once softened, I stirred them and they dissolved. I then put the mix into the soup and it was perfect. I also used more chicken stock and less water.
This recipe is very easy and delicious!!! Even my kids love it.
Loved this recipe! I followed other suggestions by just using corn tortillas as a thickener. I also doubled chili powder and cumin. This was delicious, and loved by all!
This is my favorite soup of all time! Awesome recipe.
Simple and easy way to get a solid chicken enchilada soup. I actually found it better the next day because it was thicker. Thanks for the recipe.
THIS WAS THE BEST. VERY EASY. EVEN A VERY PICKY DAUGHTER LIKED IT. I USED MED. HOT ENCHILADA SAUCE A WHOLE ONION EXTRA GARLIC AND A MIX OF JACK AND CHEDDAR. I TOPPED IT WITH CHOPPED GREEN ONIONS AND JACK CHEESE.
Very good authentic flavor!
Easy & super delish! My entire family loves this.
I was searching for a recipe to use the masa harina I bought by accident instead of the regular flour tortilla mix (moral - don't shop in a hurry and read the entire package label.) I will make this again (and again.) I made it as written and it is excellent. Next time I will likely use homemade enchilada sauce from a recipe on this site to cut the cost a little. We ate it as soon as it was done and it was good; we ate some more a few hours later and it was superb - a little age is this recipe's friend.
This soup came out great!! I exchanged one of the cups of water for additional chicken broth and added 1 can of Mexican Rotel. Wow it was spicy and really yummy.
I would love to make this recipe, but I don't know what masa harina is or where to look for it. Thank you...
