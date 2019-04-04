Chicken Enchilada Soup III

Ok, so I can see how some people thought this was bland, as I did at first, but I was determined to make it great. So, here is what I changed to make it what I condsider a five star recipe. First off, I read what others said about the soup being too thick with the full amount of masa suggested-so I prepared as noted, but only added a little at a time until I got just the right consistency. (Which turned out to be about half) I took suggestions on adding 1 can of corn and 1 can of black beans-both drained. I also added 1 small can of diced green chilis.I used one cup of shredded chedder and one cup of velveeta. (a litte more of either cheese would not hurt)I did NOT use any salt, but instead kept adding chicken boullion granules until I reached my desired flavor...and alas, it is DELICIOUS!! NOTE~I went to 3 stores in search of something that simplt stated "Masa Harina" just as the recipe calls, however, I found nothing that had both of those two words cleary printed on the package. I called a gentleman that I work with that is hispanic and he said what I needed was something called Maseca (that is the brand) and it is an instant corn masa mix. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much I my husband I and do...it seems to get better the longer it sits!