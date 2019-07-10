Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole

4.3
26 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

One of my favorite dishes that my mother used to make. Simple to make and always a hit among family and friends.

Recipe by emmie88

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook fusilli in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly for about 1 minute. Remove from heat and gradually pour in milk, whisking constantly the entire time to avoid lumps from forming. Return to heat and cook, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese. Add lemon juice, mustard powder, salt, and pepper and mix well.

  • Drain fusilli and fold into the sauce. Mix in tuna. Pour mixture into an 8-inch casserole dish and sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Top with remaining Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and golden, about 30 minutes.

Per Serving:
613 calories; protein 49.3g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 101.5mg; sodium 498mg. Full Nutrition
