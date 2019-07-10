Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole
One of my favorite dishes that my mother used to make. Simple to make and always a hit among family and friends.
One of my favorite dishes that my mother used to make. Simple to make and always a hit among family and friends.
I had a huge craving for a traditional tuna casserole. This worked perfectly. If I make it again I will definitely add lots more cheese to the sauce and use half & half instead of milk. It could stand to be a lot creamier.Read More
tyytuwyu trrwRead More
I had a huge craving for a traditional tuna casserole. This worked perfectly. If I make it again I will definitely add lots more cheese to the sauce and use half & half instead of milk. It could stand to be a lot creamier.
This was good! Could use a little more cheese in the sauce and top. Otherwise this is a great recipe!
Since reviews said it was bland, I cut up onion and minced 1 large clove garlic and added it to the hot white sauce. Then added a little Italian seasonings and parsley. I baked it for 15 to 20 minutes. It was good and would make again. Since I am dairy intolerant, I used parmesan cheese (it is ok) in the sauce and added cheese to my husbands side of the casserole. Then instead of bread crumbs I had a bag of crispy onions and we put that on top. I know I changed it but it was the only one that allowed me to not use cream of chicken or mushroom soup. I used Almond milk.
Would definitely make it again.
Its nice to find a tuna casserole recipe that doesn't have cream of something soup! Due to gluten intolerance, I omitted the flour,and used xanthan gum to thicken and gluten free pasta.I added shredded zucchini for texture and nutritional oomph! I left out the crumb topping for white cheeder cheese topping and baked the casserole until bumbling and delicious! Thank you for posting as a substitute for retro recipe lovers like myself who can easily tweek. :D
Super yummy! Love it, thank you!
I’ve been trying to find a recipe for tuna casserole that was just like my mom made. I found it with this recipe. It was a return to my childhood!
Awesome! I am so happy to find a tuna casserole that is similar to the one that is served at my workplace cafeteria. This is a simple, few ingredients, delicious dish. As with most things I cook, I used extra cheddar cheese. I didn’t have bread crumbs and the mustard powder, but it still came out great. Thank you for sharing this one!
Takes some time but very easy and delicious ??
tyytuwyu trrw
Very good! Next time I would add some sauteed veges, but it was definitely a repeat!
The Only Ingredient I ommitted was The Mustard Powder. I didn't have it. It was Still Delicious and Super Easy to Make ! Served with a Salad and Applesauce on The Side. It was Great !
Great taste! I wouldn’t change this recipe at all.
I made this for dinner tonight and it was pretty good. I followed the recipe exactly and it was very filling. Thank you for sharing. I think the only thing I would change next time is maybe spice it up because it was a little bland. But, in all, it is a wonderful base recipe.
Nope. I was looking forward to this. Funky texture. Not great flavor. Won't try it again.
I added peas, mushrooms & 1 can of cream of mushroom soup since the first time I made this dish. It was too bland and dry. I also decreased the amount of parmesan cheese to 1 cup and mixed in Panko bread crumbs for a little crunch. My doctored up version was delicious and had just the right amount of moisture.
We felt this was a little lacking in flavor. This just doesn't surpass the old Campbell Soups Tuna casserole.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections