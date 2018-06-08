Real Thai Green Curry Paste (Nam Prik Gen Kayo Wan)

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a green curry paste recipe from central Thailand that incorporates the Indian spices of the South and the fresh herbs from the North. This recipe will make a bulk curry paste that will keep for a few weeks in the refrigerator and make several batches of curry. Fresh curry paste always makes your curries taste better than premade pastes that contain preservatives.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine green chiles, shallots, cilantro roots, garlic, Thai basil, lemongrass, galangal, lime zest, shrimp paste, cumin seeds, turmeric, coriander seeds, salt, and white pepper in a mortar and pestle; pound into a smooth paste.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

It is well worth the energy of using a mortar and pestle. You can use a food processor or blender to puree the ingredients into a paste, but keep in mind they can oxidize the ingredients, muddying the flavor.

Use 2 to 3 tablespoons of the curry paste in your curry depending on how spicy you like it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
13 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 198.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022