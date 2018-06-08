This is a green curry paste recipe from central Thailand that incorporates the Indian spices of the South and the fresh herbs from the North. This recipe will make a bulk curry paste that will keep for a few weeks in the refrigerator and make several batches of curry. Fresh curry paste always makes your curries taste better than premade pastes that contain preservatives.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
It is well worth the energy of using a mortar and pestle. You can use a food processor or blender to puree the ingredients into a paste, but keep in mind they can oxidize the ingredients, muddying the flavor.
Use 2 to 3 tablespoons of the curry paste in your curry depending on how spicy you like it.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
13 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 198.7mg. Full Nutrition
Real Thai Green Curry Paste (Nam Prik Gen Kayo Wan)
Servings Per Recipe: 36 Calories: 13.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.7g 1 %
carbohydrates: 2.7g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 0.4g
fat: 0.2g
cholesterol: 0.5mg
vitamin a iu: 221.1IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 1 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 12.3mg 20 %
folate: 5mcg 1 %
calcium: 15.6mg 2 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 7.2mg 3 %
potassium: 63.4mg 2 %
sodium: 198.7mg 8 %
calories from fat: 1.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.