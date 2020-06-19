Authentic Thai Green Curry

This was excellent! I love Thai food but am new to making it. I have made this twice now and found the directions to be straightforward but a learning curve on purchasing ingredients. I live in an area with very accessible Asian markets so getting some of the more specialty ingredients wasn’t a problem for me. However, I will admit that I was intimidated to go in for the first time and wanted to avoid the extra trip. A little internet research told me that there isn’t a good substitute for the kaffir lime leaves. BUT if you live in a place without an Asian market you can order the leaves online. I don’t have trouble getting Thai basil but you can substitute fresh basil or grow your own. The biggest make it or break it ingredient for me was the curry paste. The first time I made this I used the Thai Kitchen paste from the regular supermarket as it was the only kind they carried. It totally lacked any curry flavor or spice, this would probably be a good option if you want the dish to be extremely mild but I found that the only flavor came from the kaffir lime leaves and Thai basil. So the second time I used an entire can (about 7 Tbsp) of Maesri green curry paste (you can order this on Amazon) and found it to be much better, more like a medium spice at a Thai restaurant. I think the Asian markets sell other brands in resealable containers that would also be go

