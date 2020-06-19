Authentic Thai Green Curry

4.8
6 Ratings
This is a classic Thai green curry (kaeng kiau wan) and my favorite curry of all time! You can substitute chicken or tofu for the pork, but make sure you serve it with lots of jasmine rice.

Recipe by Toi

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook bamboo shoots for 5 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat and cook curry paste until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add pork, increase heat, and cook until starting to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Add bamboo shoots, coconut milk, and red bell pepper.

  • Reduce heat and bring to a simmer. Season with sugar and salt; simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in lime leaves. Cook for 1 more minute. Season with fish sauce. Stir in Thai basil and serve.

Cook's Notes:

Curry paste keeps well in the refrigerator for weeks.

Makrut lime leaves can be easily frozen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
638 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 65.3g; cholesterol 37.1mg; sodium 743.7mg. Full Nutrition
