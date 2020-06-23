Flank Steak Tacos with Mango-Avocado Salsa

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

After making steak tacos a ton of different ways from a ton of different recipes, I think I found my favorite. Very flavorful meat and great salsa. No one flavor seems to kill the rest. Serve with lime wedges, your choice of tortillas, and sour cream.

By Chef Mikey

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Meat:
Mango-Avocado Salsa:

Directions

  • Combine soy sauce, olive oil, lime juice, vinegar, garlic, salt, black pepper, white pepper, garlic powder, oregano, cayenne pepper, cumin, and paprika in a container. Place flank steak in the marinade and refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Mix mango, avocado, lime juice, jalapeno, red onion, and cilantro together to make the salsa.

  • Set an oven rack at least 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Remove flank steak from marinade and pat dry with paper towels.

  • Broil flank steak on high, flipping at the halfway mark, until steaks are beginning to firm and are hot and slightly pink in the center, about 18 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 130 degrees F (54 degrees C).

  • Cut flank steak into small cubes. Wrap 8 tortillas in a paper towel and heat in the microwave until soft, 20 to 30 seconds. Serve steak on tortillas.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 789.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2018
These were excellent! Don't let the long ingredient list in the marinade run you off. They are things you probably already have on hand. The only change I made was to grill the steak. I'm typically not big on salsa with fruit but this went great with the steak. Read More
Jenny
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2019
Amazing! Didn t have smoked paprika so I doubled the cumin. Followed the recipe otherwise and was very pleased with the result. Even my 3 year old loved her steak taco minus the salsa b/c of the jalapeños. Will definitely make again. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022