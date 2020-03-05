Zucchini Bars with Spice Frosting

58 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 16
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Zucchini bars are a Brempong family favorite!

By Cindy Brempong

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Spice Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9x13-inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Mix brown sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a bowl. Stir in flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and cloves. Stir in zucchini and walnuts. Spread batter into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Allow to cool completely before frosting, about 1 hour.

  • Mix frosting with cloves in a bowl. Spread over the zucchini bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 269.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022