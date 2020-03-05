Zucchini Bars with Spice Frosting
Zucchini bars are a Brempong family favorite!
4.22.18 Never, ever would you know there’s zucchini in these bars (fooled my hubby) unless somebody told you. This is just a delicious and super moist spice cake. I can understand how this is a Brempong Family Favorite because it’s REALLY good! Thanks for sharing your recipe, I wouldn’t change a thing.Read More
Oh I was so surprised to find this cake was dry. I have made zucchini cakes in the past and they were always so moist. Good flavor though.Read More
Wasn't sure I wanted to use cloves in frosting, but stuck to recipe. I'm happy I did because this cake is amazing. I will be making it again and again. Thank you for this delicious recipe.
I had only 1 zucchini, so I halved this recipe. I also don't care for canned frosting, so I made Basic Cream Cheese Frosting from this site. I wasn't sure about adding the cloves to the frosting but decided to follow the recipe. Everything about this recipe is delicious! I would definitely make it again!
I followed this recipe to a tee and really enjoyed it despite it not being as moist as I thought it would be. While in the process of making the bar I thought that it may have ended up a bit sweet for us but it wasn’t . Not overly sweet at all. I popped half of the end product in the freezer and it freezes beautifully. I’ve been enjoying a piece each day with my mid morning coffee.
Have making these for 35 yrs!!! Great cake..sometimes combine grated carrots...both make as Some quick breads like the pumpkin too...I make these during holidays and pass too neighborsO:-)
Very cake like. Is hub fav now and no frosting used.
I made this just like the recipe called for but did not make frosting, It was so moist and delicious it needed no frosting. my husband gave it a five star rating.
Very good & moist! I added a little pumpkin spice for extra ump. Maybe next time I might add a grated carrot or some raisins...
Made these for the first time exactly by recipe. Wonderful!
I'll make it again..but it seems like a cake than a bar.
I made the recipe exactly as written. It was very good, but seemed somewhat dense. I would have liked it better had it been a little lighter.
Our group is so picky about what they want to eat, but these little gems had a few asking why I did not make more. I frosted half the pan, they still were moist and so much flavor, so with or without is a debate for the card club ladies The texture was dense, not dry. The frosting was a little sweet, but not overly so. Since I believe in following the recipe as written I did use the canned frosting, next time it will be homemade. Canned is a little too sweet. I will make this again.
My guests loved it. I would make it again. I didn't make any changes to the recipe.
Followed recipe for a moist and delicious cake. Good without frosting for a healthy snack, but treat yourself. Frosting makes it a fancy dessert.
This zucchini cake is delicious! We loved it. Its a dense cake somewhat like a carrot cake. Very moist. And the cloves in the frosting really gave it a boost. I made the Basic Cream Cheese Frosting from this site. It is so much better than the canned frosting. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
This was so delicious & incredibly moist. I did not use frosting but can't wait to next time.
yes i only had strawberry frosting and still added the cloves. it came out great!
Very good!
Came out great! Added golden raisins and left the clove out of the frosting. Very moist!
This is an awesome way to get veggies into a kid's diet. I made dairy free cream cheese frosting and my granddaughter loved it. Will be making this again.
Made this twice now and "WOW"!!! Super DELISH!!! So simple and fast to put together too!
no, I did not make it yet.
I didn’t make any changes this time, but if I remake it I will add another cup of zucchini. I found it very dry. I thought it would be more moist. It also was very clovey so will put less cloves in that it called for. The icing could have been sweeter too! With these changes it should be better.
delicious
I just made this tonight, and it came out perfect! My only comment is that the frosting was really sweet. Obviously that can be easily adjusted, so I will be trying a different frosting or less frosting next time! Love, love, love it!
This was good- I threw in a couple of bananas for good measure
This is an awesome recipe. I've made it a couple of times. I make the recipe exactly as is, except I do add a 1/2 tsp of allspice. Also I make the cream cheese frosting from scratch. I would recommend that you hold off on adding the zuchinni until after you have mixed the wet and dry ingredients. Then gently fold in the zuchinni. I do agree this is more like a cake than a bar consistency but honestly don't care because its delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe had a great taste but it was more like cake.
Dry. Not very flavorful.
Thank you so much for this recipe...I had lost mine..or perhaps I just can't find it. When the kids were young, I would make this from the zucchini in our garden. It was easy and a very welcomed treat for the family or company. Please give it a try, it's wonderful. I did use my own powdered sugar/cream cheese/milk/vanilla frosting though.
Fabulous! Moist, flavorful and easy.
Will make this zucchini bread again. Didn’t bother to frosted just enjoyed it
Made it for mother in law who had surgery and she loved it and so did we. We dont like nuts so I omitted the walnuts and it tasted great. Also I made the frosting from scratch vs store bought which was delicious.
I will definitely make this again but the frosting is a must! It would have been a little dry without it .. hmmm, maybe more zucchini. I also will add some grated carrots next time.
These are so moist and delicious.! Period! I think the amount of zucchini in the recipe adds to the moistness. I have had zucchini breads and muffins that are a bit dry or on the heavy side but they always contained less zucchini. And the cloves gives it a fall sensation.
Really good recipe. Thank you Cindy
Followed it to a “T”! Yummmmm :)) Will definitely make this recipe again !!
Delicious. Made homemade buttercream icing and added the 1/4 t cloves.
I made one major change, since I’m gluten sensitive, I used Bob’s Red Mill 1 to 1 flour, which I use in all my baked goods now. The cake/bars are excellent! Hubby and I both loved them. My oven is pretty accurate, and it tested done after only 24 minutes. I also used hand mixer only for wet ingredients, then stirred in flour, etc. with a spoon.
I followed the recipe as written but used Basic Cream Cheese Frosting from this site. I worried that the cake would be too sweet based on the amount of brown sugar used but it is just right. The cake is so moist and delicious. Absolutely wonderful! Even my picky eaters devoured it! Thank you for sharing this great recipe!
No changes, it's a keeper.
Loved it... will make again...
Very good