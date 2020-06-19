Raspberry Jam without Pectin

I am very new to canning, and have never made a jam before. First, let me say, that this came out delicious! I may never buy raspberry jam in the store again. I may cut back on the sugar next time just to get a little more of the raspberry flavor, but it really is good as written as well. However, I did have to cook it longer. At 4 minutes, it was just saucy and I started looking at my box of pectin, wondering if I should try to add it. But, I stuck with it, and cooked for about 24 minutes. Being new, I wasn't sure exactly what I was looking for, but it may be just a tad too thick now that it's cooled. I would probably do 20 minutes next time. Thank you for this delicious recipe!