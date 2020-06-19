Raspberry Jam without Pectin

This raspberry jam recipe was another "lucky" situation when things turned out for the better. While making my jam, I totally forgot to add pectin. The result: exactly the same as if I had added it. Easier, more simplified, and less risky than adding pectin to it in my opinion.

Recipe by Francine Lizotte Club Foody

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs 5 mins
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
56
Yield:
7 8-ounce jars
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 56 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring raspberries to a boil in a very large pot. Cook for 4 minutes. Add sugar and lemon juice; stir well. Bring back to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook for another 4 minutes.

  • Remove pot from heat and divide jam into sterilized jars, leaving 1/4-inch of space at the top.

  • Seal and transfer jars into a boiling water bath. Make sure jars are covered with at least 1 inch of water; let sit for 5 minutes.

  • Lift jars and let them cool in a draft-free place without touching, 8 hours to overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 15.3g. Full Nutrition
