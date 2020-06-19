Grilled Pineapple Dessert with Greek Yogurt

5
2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Grilled pineapple is one of my favorite desserts on a warm summer night when we are throwing a barbeque. I serve them with homemade mint sugar and sweetened Greek yogurt.

Recipe by susi310

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 savings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place pineapple slices in a shallow bowl. Combine lemon juice, 2 tablespoons sugar, and ginger in a cup and pour over pineapple. Cover and marinate for 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Combine remaining 2 tablespoons sugar and mint leaves in the bowl of a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Drain marinated pineapple well, reserving marinade.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Grill pineapple until soft and heated through, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

  • Stir 3 to 4 tablespoons of the marinade into the Greek yogurt and sweeten with extra sugar if desired. Sprinkle grilled pineapple with mint sugar and serve with yogurt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 7.5mg; sodium 24.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022