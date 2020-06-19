Grilled Pineapple Dessert with Greek Yogurt

5 stars from me! I used a fresh pineapple and this has great flavors! The Greek yogurt alone with the ginger and mint sugar was amazing. I followed the recipe besides my fresh pineapple. I did chop mint finely with knife and put it with the sugar vs a good processor. Great for those who want dessert, but also want to eat healthy. I could see this as a big hit at a BBQ!
