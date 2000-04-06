Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

4.3
11 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Using leftover chicken breasts and leftover packaged wild rice dinner, plus a few additions makes a great soup! Pretty if garnished with some finely shredded carrots sprinkled on top along with a pretty sprig of parsley.

Recipe by Mary Cox

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Prepare rice mix according to package directions.

  • In a large pot, combine 1 1/2 cups prepared rice mix, cooked chicken, broth, onions, mushrooms, celery, parsley, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes.

  • For a thicker soup, stir in half-and-half and cook 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 68.2mg; sodium 1456.3mg. Full Nutrition
