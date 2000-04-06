Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Using leftover chicken breasts and leftover packaged wild rice dinner, plus a few additions makes a great soup! Pretty if garnished with some finely shredded carrots sprinkled on top along with a pretty sprig of parsley.
So, I adjusted this recipe just a touch, just so I could cook the majority of this in my crockpot and make it a little heartier/ make it really stretch. I doubled this recipe so that we could have some now and another premade meal for next week. I cooked the chicken breasts in the *organic* chicken broth most of the morning, then shredded it and added it back in with sauteed celery (I used half of one large bunch), fresh onion, garlic, carrots (about a cup, that I ran through the food processor), the mushrooms and the rice mix, that I cooked seperately (I did not want the rice to expand too much in my broth plus I've had really bad luck when I've tried to cook rice in soups, it almost never turns out and I get raw rice--I also used Uncle Ben's rice). I took half of the soup out of the crockpot so I could freeze it as I didn't want to freeze it with the cream in it. With the half I didn't freeze, I then added the milk (I used fat free evaporated milk to cut back on some of the calories), a little thyme, red pepper flake, and a drained/rinsed can of corn. Very simple, adapted well to changes and came out very flavorful. Wonderful for a cold and rainy night. The house smelled like comfort. I'll make this again. NOTE: This soup is missing something. Cheese? Maybe a little parmesan? I think that might be a good addition to this soup.Read More
I used leftover turkey with this recipe. I was really easy and tasted pretty darn good.
The pearl onions are a nice touch of unexpected sweetness!
Hi Ya'll ! I just made the Chicken & Wild Rice Soup ! I added a lil bit of Louisiana hot sauce and it taste pretty good ! This was my first making it. I give it a High ^ 5 to this recipe !
Easy, delicious, and nutritious soup! I didn't have the flavored wild rice, but rather plain leftover wild rice, so I added some herbs/seasonings to taste. Also, I had no pearl onions, so I just used regular. Added a chopped carrot too. Great soup! Quick and easy too! Thanks for the recipe!
Turned out great. The only change I made was to increase the celery, I used 3 stalks
I followed this recipe exactly except I used a 6.2 oz pkg of Uncle Ben’s long grain and wild rice. Easy and fairly quick if you plan ahead. I cooked the chicken in a crockpot and then cooked the rice closer to dinner time.
This was a huge winner! It was savory, rich and the wild rice gives it such an earthy flavor. Will make again.
