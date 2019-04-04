Chicken and Dumplings IV

The best dumplings are made with baking mix! I've never written down a recipe before so please use your own judgment on the thickening. My husband's mother always did the milk and flour balls in the chicken, he liked mine much better and always asks me to make it. He also loves it when I add more water and rice!

By Carri

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, simmer chicken in 6 cups water until no longer pink. Remove chicken, cool and shred.

  • Return shredded chicken to pot and stir in butter, salt and pepper. Cook until chicken reaches desired tenderness, 15 to 60 minutes.

  • In a bowl, stir together baking mix and milk until smooth. In a separate bowl, stir together flour and 1/2 cup cold water until smooth. Stir flour mixture into soup; bring soup to a rolling boil.

  • Drop baking mix mixture by tablespoonfuls into the boiling water, neatly around the chicken. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, uncovered, 10 minutes. Then cover and cook 10 minutes more. (Sneak a spatula under the dumplings to prevent chicken from sticking to the bottom of the pot.) Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 75.7mg; sodium 605.5mg. Full Nutrition
