Chicken and Dumplings IV

The best dumplings are made with baking mix! I've never written down a recipe before so please use your own judgment on the thickening. My husband's mother always did the milk and flour balls in the chicken, he liked mine much better and always asks me to make it. He also loves it when I add more water and rice!
Absolutely wonderful recipe! I did change a couple of things and it made it a lot easier. First, I used a large can of chicken broth (48 oz)and then added water to make the 6 cups of liquid. The chicken broth gave it a lovely flavor. Also, I added carrots and celery with the chicken and just simmered all of it for appox. 30 minutes. (instead of taking the chicken out, cutting it up and putting it back in to cook more). Lastly, I used 1/4 cup cornstarch mixed with a little water to thicken the broth, instead of the flour. It blends in so much easier! This recipe is so good and easy, I will be making it many times this winter. My husband and sons LOVED it. Thank you!
Boneless skinless breasts are quick and convenient, but they make a pretty bad broth by themselves. I used canned chicken broth instead of water to help that issue. A few carrots and celery don't hurt either. This is a good base recipe but needs adjusted to add flavor.
Absolutely wonderful recipe! I did change a couple of things and it made it a lot easier. First, I used a large can of chicken broth (48 oz)and then added water to make the 6 cups of liquid. The chicken broth gave it a lovely flavor. Also, I added carrots and celery with the chicken and just simmered all of it for appox. 30 minutes. (instead of taking the chicken out, cutting it up and putting it back in to cook more). Lastly, I used 1/4 cup cornstarch mixed with a little water to thicken the broth, instead of the flour. It blends in so much easier! This recipe is so good and easy, I will be making it many times this winter. My husband and sons LOVED it. Thank you!
This was great! I have been looking for a recipe like my mom's southern chicken and dumplings, and this is it! I used 3 chicken breasts with ribs instead of breasts, and boiled them with an onion wedge, rib of celery, 2 cups chopped carrots, and 1 tsp. salt for 30 minutes, then removed the onion and celery. Because the chicken is already cooked, I skipped step 2. I next added 4 more cups water (and another tsp. salt) because it seemed like too much chicken for the amount of broth (would do that again!). For the thickening, I used 1/3 cup flour and 1/2 cup milk (milk instead of water - makes it more creamy). I also added 1/2 tsp. poultry seasoning, and 1/4 tsp. pepper, as others suggested. I cooked the dumplings for 25 minutes total (lid off, so that it thickened); otherwise, they weren't done enough. I also threw in a cup of frozen peas, about 5 minutes before serving. Nice addition of color (and veggies). Great comfort food! Thanks for the recipe!
OH MY YUMMIES!!! First of all, I live in Texas and as I am writing this it is 100 degrees. However, we wanted some comfort food so I made this recipe! HOLY GOSH was it TERRIFIC!! As others, I did make some substitution: instead of water, I used 1 box of low sodium Chicken Broth, and half a box of chicken stock. I added to the broth 1 clove of chopped garlic, some celery, carrots, and a bit of onion powder (didn't have an onion) in addition to the salt and pepper. Then I added one can of the healthy cream of chicken soup before kicking it up to a boil to add the dumplings. After the dumplings were in, I mixed about 1 Tbsp. of cornstarch with some broth and added it to thicken. So wonderful and I highly recommend (even in the heat of the summer! just turn up your A/C and enjoy!)
I used this recipe and my family loved it. Upon expermenting, I used pancake mix for all-purpose mix. It was obviously a little sweeter, but had more taste than just the flour. My family loves the pancake mix version better.
Boneless skinless breasts are quick and convenient, but they make a pretty bad broth by themselves. I used canned chicken broth instead of water to help that issue. A few carrots and celery don't hurt either. This is a good base recipe but needs adjusted to add flavor.
I boiled a whole chicken so I'd have more stock to cook in. Other than that, I didn't change a thing. I used LOTS of salt and pepper and I didn't think it was bland at all. This is the first time I've ever made chicken n' dumplings and they turned out great. I did add the "dumplings" very slowly so I wouldn't end up with a big, gooey glob. Thanks!
LOVE this recipe! It is sooo easy. I happened to have made (from allrecipes.com) 'beer butt chicken' the night before so I had the remaining chicken carcase. I boiled the chicken for about 30 minutes and removed all the remaining meat from the bones. I seasoned with seasoned pepper, minced onion (because it was easier), parsley, dash of garlic and kosher salt. I also used WONDRA for thickening. VOILA! I had home-made chicken and dumplings... tasted just like what mom would make. Next time, I'll be sure to add the celery and carrots. This was great... thanks for sharing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2002
Thanks for this recipe!!! I made it a few steps faster using 2 large cans of canned chicken breast meat and 2 cans of chicken broth (then added water to make 6 cups). I was in a time bind for getting dinner ready! I've never made chicken and dumplings before, your recipe is terrific! Thanks again!
This was excellent. I only had 2 bone in split breasts, but it still had plenty of meat. I used 4 cups low sodium chicken broth and 2 cups water.I added a little chicken base and some poultry seasoning. GREAT!! My husband loved it too. Definately a keeper.
Really enjoyed this recipe. I did make it more like my mom does by boiling a whole chicken. I used 1 box of chicken broth then covered the chicken with water and added some boullion to give the broth extra flavor. I used 2 whole carrots, 2 stalks of celery, 2 bay leaves, and added some garlic salt. I simmered the chicken for about an hour till it was ready to fall off the bone. I removed it from the broth to cook before tearing into bit size peices, I used cornstarch to thicken the broth and threw the chicken back in. I used Bisquick for the dumplings and followed the directions on this recipe. I served with canned cranberry sauce and fresh green beans. Everyone went back for seconds. YUM!
I made this last week for the first time and my family of eight licked their bowls clean. It is difficult to find meals that everyone likes, but this passed the test for them all. After getting requests,I made this again last night and the response was the same. I followed some advice from previous reviews and added celery, carrots, garlic, onion and peas (at the request of my husband). I also thickened with corn starch and milk and added poultry seasoning and thyme.
This recipe is wonderful. I thought it was easy and delicious! Instead of water I used chicken broth and I think next time I will use an extra 2 cups or so because I didn't think it had enough liquid. I also added carrots and celery. It was a huge hit and I can't wait to make it again!
Great easy recipe. I added 2 cubes of chix boullion and a bay leaf to the cooking water. I didn't need all the flour/water slurry called for to thicken this and only used a couple of T. I added a good pinch of poultry seasoning to the bisquick as I made dumplings. A little white pepper and no additional salt and this turned out fabulous. I'll make this again and again. Thanks!!! It's a winner.
This recipe was a great place to start. I made a lot of changes, and it turned out awesome! I cooked the chicken in 5 cups organic low sodium chicken broth and 1 cup vegetable broth, chopped carrots and celery, 1 chopped garlic clove, tarragon, thyme, sage, parsley, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. I shredded the chicken, returned it to the pot, thickened the soup with 1/2 can of cream of mushroom soup and 1/3 can of cream of chicken soup. I continued to add the 7 spices listed above until I got the taste I wanted. While that was coming to a boil, I mixed some Heart Smart Bisquick with milk to make the dumplings, added them in, and simmered everything for the remaining 20 minutes. I made double the dumplings called for because that's my favorite part. The end result was a rich, flavorful, creamy stew. It was my boyfriend's first time having chicken and dumplings, and he loved it! We both had double helpings last night and will finish it off for lunch today!
This is a great base recipe! I added a can of cream of chicken and about 2 cups of chicken broth because I used 2 cans of biscuits along with BISQUICK -- The entire family likes more dumplings than a standard recipe calls for! I will also say that butter-tasting biscuits really makes the juice TASTY! (And yes, fattening) :-) Thanks!
I just made this last night and it was a really good starting point. I added chicken bullion and whole baby carrots,chopped onion.celery and fresh minced garlic as well as a couple of bay leaves to the chicken and water. I also used bone in chicken thighs since we like the dark meat better. it has more fat and is more flavorful than breast. The dumplings came out perfect and the whole dish was just amazing. When I found this recipie I noted that with the ingrediants listed it would be pretty bland if I stuck to the exact recipie as it was. I reccomend "tweaking" this recipie and using it as a starting point and guide. It was very simple to make and my Husband and kids were going back for seconds and thirds!
I have never attempted chicken and dumplings before...this recipe was SO easy for a beginner and it was delicious. My husband raved about it. I boiled my chicken breast in half water/half chicken stock and added some poultry seasoning.
I have been making chicken and dumplings for years, and until my husband ate mine he swore he hated chicken and dumplings, but now loves them. Today I decided I wanted to try it someone elses way. While I think they are great, I know my hubby will not eat them. The dumplings are way too doughy. I always make a regular biscuit dough, roll out pretty thin (maybe 1/4 inch thick), and cut my dumplings into squares. That way does not leave you with a raw dough taste. Also I use canned broth with poultry seasoning, white pepper, and onion powder. I always cook my chicken, then take it out, do the dumplings THEN add the chicken back to the pot. While I think this is a good recipe, I don't like the baking mix part of it.
I made this recipe Saturday. Everyone loved it, including me, and I am not a dumpling fan! I added about 2 teaspoons of garlic granules and 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro. I will definitely make it again soon! I also made the "baking mix" instead of using a prepared mix.
Living here in TN I can tell you I have had some amazing chicken and dumplings. I wasn't sure about the ease of this recipe but let me assure you it was simple, fast and yummy! The only change I did was to add more water to the chicken mix prior to adding the dumplings and I added chicken flavoring to the water as well. Other than that, perfect recipe! Thanks!
It weas really good, but I was afraid it'd be too bland so I did add a couple things, but it was still a good guide for getting me to the end result which was a really good dinner that everyone enjoyed. I cooked the chick in 1 can broth and water for the rest of the liquid. I added a can of condensed low fat cream of chicken soup and a tablespoon of flour to thicken the liquid. I also added 1 onion and about 2 cups of frozen mixed vegetables to boil in the broth after the chick was mostly cooked. To season, I added pepper, poultry seasoning and another all-purpose seasoning sold by a local restaurant. I was really happy with how this turned out and using the baking mix was really easy and tasty.
Pretty good dumplings. I made my own biscuit mix from a recipe on the internet (flour, baking powder, cream of tarter, shortening, salt) and added frozen carrots. I also used a chicken carcass that bf had picked relatively clean, so I cooked that for several hours to get the meat off the bones, then removed the bones and proceeded with the recipe. I added carrots and canned chicken to make it more chicken-y since the carcass didn't have a ton. I also made this in the crockpot--the dumplings took about 1/2 hour/45 minutes in the crockpot. This is very filling--I'm stuffed! And bf seemed to enjoy it since he had two bowlfuls as well as the rest of mine. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great starter recipe! I added a stick of butter, used swanson chicken broth along with the broth from the chicken (but I strained it after cooking in a separate pot because I HATE scummy dumplings,) and I used cans of biscuits to make the dumplings. It was awesome, just like my mom always makes it! I couldn't believe how easy it was considering this was my first time making my favorite dish, had I known then I would've made it long ago! My son and husband both had three bowls each!
This seemed a bit "bland". There wasn't much to it. Next time, I'll use a little less chicken, double the dumplings, use 1/2 water, 1/2 chicken broth, and 2 or so chicken boullion cubes. Possibly add some carrots & celery too.
We love this recipe - especially on our cold New England evenings! I also use chicken bouillon, Bisquick and add celery and mushrooms. Yum...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2002
Thanks so much for this recipe! I am dairy-allergic, egg-allergic, so I used "Silk" soy-milk instead. This is the first dumplings recipe I've found that didn't have "cream of" soup or eggs in it. Next time I will try thigh meat for a little different taste. This is the first time I've eaten dumplings in over 15 years!!!!! Thanks again Judy
After making this I just did not 'get' all the rave reviews. I read many of the reviews again and realized most ratings were based on additions the reviewer made---this was so bland as written and with all the additions I ended up with it became a totally different recipe. In short, added chicken bouillon, poultry seasoning, minced garlic, Cavender's Greek seasoning, 2 cans of Cream of chicken soup and with these additions it saved my meal. I thought I would save time with this dumpling recipe but will stick with my rolled dumplings; the difference in taste and texture of the rolled dumplings is just so worth the extra time.
This is a great base recipe that can easily be adapted to your liking. Like others, I used chicken broth instead of water. I added fresh thyme to my broth and used corn starch and water as a thickener (1/2 the amount of corn starch instead of the flour called for and a little water). You can't beat this quick meal on a cool dreary day. Everyone in my picky family loves this recipe!
No water for me on this recipe! Guess I really changed this up a lot. I used 1 1/2 (14 1/2 oz) cans of chicken broth. No butter and no flour and water. Used left over turkey to replace the chicken and since I was cooking for 2, cut the baking mix to 1 cup with 1/3 cup milk. The dumplings were light and fluffy just the way I we like them. The broth not being thicken, allowed the dumplings to obsorb some of the flavor of the broth. So good done this way. If you don't get light and fluffy dumplings with this recipe the baking mix may be old.
I gave this 4 stars because it takes longer to make than I care to spend in the kitchen, and because the dumplings taste MUCH better when I add thyme and a little salt. I will make this again on a weekend.
Wow! I am not a good cook, but .... This fecipe turned out fabulous. I did 4 cups chicken broth and 3 cups water with 1 chicken oxo cube. I added celery and shredded carrots like other reviews suggested. I wanted to add the can of cream of chicken soup but accidentally opened a can of coconut thai soup .... What a pleasant error. So scrumptious. Thanks
This was so good! Using other reviewers' advice, this is what I did: boiled three chicken breasts until cooked through. Removed from water and shredded. While doing this, I simmered 1/3 cup finely chopped onion, 1 cup sliced baby carrots, 1 stalk celery, sliced. Then I added the chicken back in while the veggies were simmering and added 4 boullion cubes. After simmering for about 30 min. I added about 1/4 cup of corn starch that I disolved in a little cold water. I seasoned the broth with some pepper and poultry seasoning. I didn't use the butter, but maybe I'll try it next time. Finally, I added the dumplings and cooked as directed. This turned out so good! The boullion cubes and poultry seasoning added so much flavor and the chicken came out so tender. Next time I think I'll try adding a little garlic, too. Thanks for a great recipe for chicken and dumplings. I highly recommend it!
Oh holy delicious!!!!! This is amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It was exactly what I was looking for! I had to increase the water a big to cover my chicken and I did add seasonings (garlic, garlic salt, pepper, herb-ox, minced onions) to taste and carrots for my family, but other then that I made no changes. This was a huge hit and I know I will be making it time and time again! Thank you so much for sharing! This hit the spot on a cold winter's night :)
I was always scared to try to make chicken and dumplings but this recipe made it so simple! I followed the recipe with just a few changes. I Use Chicken breasts with rib meat, add 3 chicken bouillon cubes some poultry seasoning, garlic powder, celery, and carrots to the water. I removed the chicken let it cool than put it back in the pot and add the butter and 1 can of cream of chicken soup, bring it to a boil add some frozen peas than thicken it with the flour and water mixture. I use Jiffy baking mix for the dumplings and my fiance and 2 year old love this recipe. I have it cooking (for the fourth time since I found this recipe) as I write this review. This time It was requested that I make extra so my fiance can take some to his coworker tonight! Thank you for the great recipe!
Husband LOVED it! I used 2 cans of chicken w/ juice as well as a can of chicken broth. I added water for the rest of the liquid. I also added some peas, carrots, & seasonings as other comments indicated. I also followed the suggestion about rolling the dough out then adding it (plus my husband indicated he liked the square dumplings). The dough was really sticky, so I used extra baking mix to coat it while I rolled it. This was very easy & didn't take very long. I'll definitely make this again!
This was absolutely wonderful! My fiancee and 2 year old loved it as well! This is definitely a keeper! Thanks so much for this recipe! I have tried many chicken and dumpling recipes that have all turned out to taste horrible but this one was out of this world! I followed the recipe expcept I used Chicken broth instead of water! Well done!
My family loves this recipe. It is so easy and very yummy! The only thing I do different is use canned chicken broth instead of water to give it more flavor since the boneless skinless chicken breast does not provide a hearty tasting broth!
Holy ! Not only was this SUPER tasty, but it was the closest to my grandmother's than I've ever found! Had to add more water to cover the chicken, so I added one chicken boullion cube to make up the difference. Also did a half water half milk mix with the flour to thicken. FANTASTIC! I wish I could pick 6 stars.
WOW!!!!! 5 stars!!!! Carri, this is wonderful! I have not even finished simmering the dumplings yet and my mouth is salivating.... I followed the instructions left by all the other helpful raters- Broth instead of water, added 2 chx. bullion cubes, added carrots, celery, onion and garlic! This is my first time making chicken and dumplings, and I was about to follow the recipe Paula Deen has on her website( I am a southern woman, after all), but after reading terrible reviews, searched allrecipes and found this! Yum! Thanks in advance for the wonderful praise I am going to get from my hunky hubby for this delicious meal!
This was an absolutely wonderful dish! I often wish I could recreate some of the home cooked meals my mom made and chicken and dumplings were one of those favorites. Found this recipe and decided to give it a try. I am so glad I did. Wow!!! What an awesome recipe. I went through most of the reviews and mixed a few of the suggestions in with this recipe (added cut carrots and some whole baby carrots. added some heavy cream, 2 cups of chicken broth with 4 cups of water. boiled 4 chicken breasts with no bones. Added diced celery. Used bisquick for my dumplings and added a little of the poultry seasoning....also used the Paula Deen measurement of butter). Also threw in about 1/2 cup of extra wide egg noodles). This was such a creamy wonderful meal. Made a side dish of rice to go with it. Took me right back to the days when my mom made this dish. You can bet I will be making this again!
I have never been successful at chicken n dumplings (its always me) so I was a bit hesitant to give it a try once again, but I love them... needless to say... it worked! This recipe was simple and DUMMY proof i might add, me being the dummy! Family loved 'em, thanks!
Very tasty, but I made a few adjustments, reason for 4 stars. I cooked the chicken in chicken broth. I didn't add flour and water to the soup because the dumplings thicken it anyway. Also, I mixed chicken stock instead of milk to the baking mix so the dumplings would have a chicken flavor. My family enjoyed it.
FANTASTIC!!! I've made this several times all to raving reviews from my family! To spice it up, I add in a finely diced sweet onion and any veggies that I have on hand (frozen or fresh) - it's a great way of getting the children to eat their veggies! For the dumplings, I just use Pillsbury Bisquits' and tear into small pieces and throw on top for the last 30 minutes of cooking time - delicious! :0) Makes me want to make some right now! :0)
I changed the recipe up a bit, but it turned out excellent! I used chicken broth to boil the chicken, instead of water, and I added a few cloves of garlic with the chicken. I also added a few other random seasonings that I had in the cupboard. The last thing I changed was that I didn't add the flour and water to thicken the soup, because the dumplings thickened it plenty. I had been looking for an easy chicken and dumpling recipe, and this was it!
I used this recipe as my base but also added vegetable stock, low sodium chicken broth, minced garlic & onion and garlic & onion powder along with a pinch of Italian seasonings. I also did as another reviewer suggested and used cornstarch instead of flour. This was a tad spicy but delicious! My husband and I both had 2nd helpings!
Other reviewers used chicken broth instead of the water, so I did, too-works great. I use 2 BOXES of chicken broth and also double the flour and water mix. My big family loves this recipe. Gotta try it-you will LOVE IT!
This is honestly the best Chicken and Dumplings I've ever made. I cooked the chicken in chicken broth with diced onion, garlic power, salt and pepper. I doubled the liquid and added 2 tbsp. butter. I added some frozen vegetables an hour before we ate. I thickened the mixture with Wondra and milk for a nice creamy gravy. My husband absolutely loved this recipe. Thanks so much. Its a definite keeper!
I was looking for a recipe to recreate what my grandmother used to make when I was little. I used chicken broth instead of water, and added green onions, carrots, parsley, and celery. Turned out amazing, and I couldn't be happier.
This was my first attempt at chicken and dumplings and it was sooooo easy! This recipe was the best I've ever had! I added garlic, celery, onion, parsley, and added 6 chicken cubes to the water. Wow, it was great! Thanks!
Loved it! I made a few changes out of fear...I'm not very creative when i cook so I play it safe. I wanted a stronger chicken flavor, I didn't have any broth or stock so I threw in 4 chicken buillon cubes when simmering the chicken. This eliminated the need for any additional salt. I love onion so I added a little onion salt and a little celery seed. I agree with the author it needs a little more water, maybe a cup more only to make more of it!!! Will make it a regular during the cold months!
Great recipe and easily adaptable to personal taste. I used seasoned chicken broth to replace water,then added leftover rotisserie chicken, carrots, peas, mushrooms and onion. I thickened the mixture with skim milk and flour instead of water. Love the dumplings!
Absolutely wonderful recipe! The only changes I made were: I boiled a whole chicken (covered completely in water in a stock pot) with carrots and a 1/2 white onion-wedged (I did not have celery or else I would have used this as well), seasoned liberally with Salt, Pepper Garlic Powder and Poultry seasoning. Boiled for about an hour, then followed recipe completely except I had to double the rue in order to get the soup to have a thicker consistency. It still wasn't as thick as I would have liked, but it was WONDERFUL!! Next time, I am probably going to double the dumplings, though. They were so good and reminded me of my mom's cooking while growing up in Texas! Thank you for posting this recipe!
This turned out awesome. I used chicken broth instead of water. I also added 2 stalks of celery chopped and 2 carrots chopped. I made a little more dumplings cause thats my favorite part. They were delicious, light and fluffy....like grandma's. :) Thanks!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.