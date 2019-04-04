Chicken and Dumplings IV

This was an absolutely wonderful dish! I often wish I could recreate some of the home cooked meals my mom made and chicken and dumplings were one of those favorites. Found this recipe and decided to give it a try. I am so glad I did. Wow!!! What an awesome recipe. I went through most of the reviews and mixed a few of the suggestions in with this recipe (added cut carrots and some whole baby carrots. added some heavy cream, 2 cups of chicken broth with 4 cups of water. boiled 4 chicken breasts with no bones. Added diced celery. Used bisquick for my dumplings and added a little of the poultry seasoning....also used the Paula Deen measurement of butter). Also threw in about 1/2 cup of extra wide egg noodles). This was such a creamy wonderful meal. Made a side dish of rice to go with it. Took me right back to the days when my mom made this dish. You can bet I will be making this again!