No-Egg Blueberry Mug Cake

The perfect dessert when you're home alone and have a craving for sometime homemade and fruity. It is also egg free so perfect for those with allergies.

Recipe by Chantal

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
7 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, sugar, vanilla sugar, and baking powder in a large mug. Add milk and oil; mix batter well with a fork or a small whisk. Carefully fold in blueberries so they are completely covered with batter.

  • Microwave on high until cake has risen by 50%, 30 seconds to 2 minutes, depending on strength of your microwave. Allow to cool in the mug for a few minutes. Dust with confectioners' sugar.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute the vanilla sugar with 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract plus 1 teaspoon of sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 72.4g; fat 8g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 125.7mg. Full Nutrition
