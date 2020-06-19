No-Egg Blueberry Mug Cake

I'm kind of mystified this worked, but it did! I used gluten free flour and dairy free milk (because: allergies) and it rose and seems to be the right texture, too. Mine took about 1 min 45 seconds to double in size.
A great gluten free dessert with gluten free all purpose flour and 1/8 tsp xanthum gum. It turned out really great!!! My grandson loved it with a dollop of vanilla ice cream on top since everyone else was having strawberry rhubarb crunch with regular flour. He didn't feel deprived at all!!!! Other than the gluten free flour and xanthum gum, I followed the recipe and it was magic!!!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.