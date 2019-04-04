Arakas Latheros (Greek Peas with Tomato and Dill)

Peas are usually considered a side dish, but it is common to eat a plate full of vegetables as a main course in Greece. This traditional way of cooking peas is so satisfying and healthy that it will certainly become a favorite. Serve these Greek peas with crusty bread and feta for the ultimate meal!

Recipe by Diana Moutsopoulos

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat, Cook and stir onions in hot oil until soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add peas, tomatoes, potato, dill, salt, and pepper. Add water if there is not enough liquid from tomatoes.

  • Stir thoroughly and bring to a boil. Lower heat and cook, partially covered, until peas and potato are soft, about 30 minutes. Make sure that any remaining water from tomatoes has evaporated before serving.

In Greece, this is a classic dish known as arakas latheros, which translates to "oiled peas." One of the lathera dishes, these "oil foods" feature olive oil as the main source of fat. However, I've made this dish much lighter than the traditional version by using far less olive oil and more tomato to compensate.

245 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 10.8g; sodium 254.9mg. Full Nutrition
