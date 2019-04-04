Arakas Latheros (Greek Peas with Tomato and Dill)

Peas are usually considered a side dish, but it is common to eat a plate full of vegetables as a main course in Greece. This traditional way of cooking peas is so satisfying and healthy that it will certainly become a favorite. Serve these Greek peas with crusty bread and feta for the ultimate meal!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
In Greece, this is a classic dish known as arakas latheros, which translates to "oiled peas." One of the lathera dishes, these "oil foods" feature olive oil as the main source of fat. However, I've made this dish much lighter than the traditional version by using far less olive oil and more tomato to compensate.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 10.8g; sodium 254.9mg. Full Nutrition
Really good tasting but I added paprika to the onions and then followed the recipe exactly. I followed the suggestion to have bread and cheese with the meal as the peas were the main course. The potato took much longer than 30 minutes. The sauce for the peas were fantastic along with the dill. Really tasty....
This dish was quite tasty! I would give it 5 stars, but I used canned, no-salt-added sweet peas and dried dill. Still, it was something I would make again. I halved the recipe, and it was a filling serving. Instead of a chunk of Feta, I sprinkled a couple tablespoons of crumbled Feta cheese on the side - fantastic addition.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2020
Loved it. Made no changes. Served it with feta and lightly toasted ciabatta
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.