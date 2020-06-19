Easy Red Bell Pepper and Feta Salad
This delicious summer salad is made with fresh red bell peppers and creamy feta. Great with a slice of crispy bread. You can also use a mix of bell peppers.
I make this salad a lot in the summer, I often vary the peppers and also sometimes add cucumbers. Super deliciousRead More
This was certainly easy! I didn't looooove the dressing, it was a little thin for my tastes. Next time I think I would try a different dressing, and maybe thin slices of red onion instead of finely chopped white onion.
So easy and light! I used yellow, green and red bell peppers for color and kept the vinaigrette separate and added it as we ate it.
too much dressing for the pepper and cheese portions but everyone enjoyed it. We added kalamata olives
