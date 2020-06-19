Easy Red Bell Pepper and Feta Salad

This delicious summer salad is made with fresh red bell peppers and creamy feta. Great with a slice of crispy bread. You can also use a mix of bell peppers.

Recipe by Christine

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Dressing:

Directions

  • Combine bell peppers, feta cheese, and onion in a large bowl.

  • Combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, mustard, honey, garlic, salt, pepper, and sugar in a small lidded jar and shake vigorously to combine. Pour over salad and toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 32.8g; cholesterol 50.5mg; sodium 715.6mg. Full Nutrition
