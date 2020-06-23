Vegan Enchilada Bake

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Casserole-style vegan enchiladas.

By Erica Anderson

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour crushed tomatoes into the bottom of a casserole dish. Layer 1/3 of the rice, 1/3 of the beans, 1/3 of the diced tomatoes, 1/3 of the seitan, 1/3 of the vegan cheese, 1/3 of the tortillas, and 1/3 of the enchilada sauce into the dish, in that order. Repeat with 2 more layers.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until vegan cheese melts and casserole is heated through, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 57.5g; fat 8.4g; sodium 1158mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Darline Wright-Beyda
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2018
I Added chicken (costco roasted) shredded used cacique cheese salsa instead of crushed tomatoes and use red enchilada sauce instead of green. Added shredded cheese to the top and guacamole to the last ten minutes of the bake. Excellent and easy to serve if you spray with pam before filling casserole tray. Read More
Reviews:
Cindy's Smile
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2021
I cut the tortillas in 4ths and, after putting pam on my big pyrex dish, I covered bottom with layer of tortillas. I blended a can of diced, fire roasted tomatoes with the refried beans to apply easier, then brown rice. I put a couple tbsp of olive oil in pan and cooked a small onion, half a seeded poblano pepper and 2 large cloves of garlic until soft (about 4 mins). I then added Seitan and tsp of cumin, sprinkle of oregano, salt, pepper, and 2 Tbls of ground medium-hot, New Mexican red chili. Let that cook for about 4 minutes and took off heat. I added this to the layers (total of two tortilla) ending with top showing the Seitan and then the cheese. I used all ingredients plus added some healthy, yummy ones. It was awesome!!! and made enough for 8-10 people. Read More
Darline Wright-Beyda
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2018
I Added chicken (costco roasted) shredded used cacique cheese salsa instead of crushed tomatoes and use red enchilada sauce instead of green. Added shredded cheese to the top and guacamole to the last ten minutes of the bake. Excellent and easy to serve if you spray with pam before filling casserole tray. Read More
aletha
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2021
This is a perfectly tasty meal from the pantry! The flavors were spot on. I tend to use more fresh ingredients. But for a quick tasty dinner for 6, I will keep this recipe. I did follow the instructions fairly close. I used petite diced salt free tomatoes instead of crushed. I mixed with a whole can of medium spiced Ro*TEL. I chopped the Seitan into bite size pieces. The rice I cooked in veggie broth. I used Good Planet brand mozzarella. Also the green enchilada sauce I used 28oz can of medium spice. The basics are here! Make it your spice level! My husband felt it needed more crunch...I handed him a bag of tortilla chips! Happy man Read More
