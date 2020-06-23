Vegan Enchilada Bake

1 of 4

Rating: 4 stars I cut the tortillas in 4ths and, after putting pam on my big pyrex dish, I covered bottom with layer of tortillas. I blended a can of diced, fire roasted tomatoes with the refried beans to apply easier, then brown rice. I put a couple tbsp of olive oil in pan and cooked a small onion, half a seeded poblano pepper and 2 large cloves of garlic until soft (about 4 mins). I then added Seitan and tsp of cumin, sprinkle of oregano, salt, pepper, and 2 Tbls of ground medium-hot, New Mexican red chili. Let that cook for about 4 minutes and took off heat. I added this to the layers (total of two tortilla) ending with top showing the Seitan and then the cheese. I used all ingredients plus added some healthy, yummy ones. It was awesome!!! and made enough for 8-10 people.

Rating: 5 stars I Added chicken (costco roasted) shredded used cacique cheese salsa instead of crushed tomatoes and use red enchilada sauce instead of green. Added shredded cheese to the top and guacamole to the last ten minutes of the bake. Excellent and easy to serve if you spray with pam before filling casserole tray.