Best Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Corn Soup
This is a classic favorite! A Pennsylvania Dutch chicken corn soup - complete with rivels (for anyone who doesn't know what rivels are, they are little dumplings). Garnish with chopped fresh parsley.
As a true born and raised Lancaster County native…I must say, this recipe really does capture the authentic “Pennsylvania Dutch” recipe you will find at the local Fairs or Festivals! I did add some additional seasonings to my taste…tarragon, white pepper, saffron, and a dash of poultry seasoning. For the rivels, the trick is to make little pea size balls of dough, if not, the dish would be more like chicken and dumplings. I made this for my sick niece one weekend we were snowed in together, and it was a perfect snowy winter night dinner to sooth a cold!Read More
I thought this tasted okay. The major down side is it is really "SALTY." I really believe there is a (mis-print on the salt) and could be cut back to nearly half of what is written and be plenty. I am kind of thinking it should say 2 1/2 tsp and not Tblsp. Extra salt can be added later if it is needed, but not taken out. I wanted to make homemade soup to get that fresh taste without the canned broth saltiness and had chose this. It is also very "time-consuming" and the recipe makes a lot more than suggested. I had to cook the soup in a large dutch oven pot and my largest sauce pan to hold it all with the recipe as written. I did like the fresh cut corn and the rivets, which I have never eaten before. But, overall for time it took and the amount of dishes I had to wash I was very dissapointed that the predominant flavor in the soup was salt.Read More
This is more like 4.5 stars because it was very salty (but good!). I skipped the dumplings and added carrots toward the end. Also used chicken breasts (which I then shredded), so less fat and less time since no skimming needed. Will definitely keep in my recipe box but use less salt next time.
OMG, we had to adapt this recipe a little, using canned broth & chopped chicken breasts due to time constraints, as well as needing a lower fat recipe for my mother-in-law; however every member of the family loved it! The soup was gone before I even got a second bowl. My very picky nephew ate 3 bowls!!! I am so happy, as this really brings back my PA Dutch heritage. I was even asked to make it again this weekend, which I will.
This recipe was so easy to follow and the results were delicious. I made it for a neighborhood gathering on Halloween night and it was a hit! It was almost like being back in Lancaster County. I especially loved the little dumplings... they made this more than an average soup!
Superb! The thing you have to understand about THIS recipe is that it is a WAY OF LIFE in Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Yes, soup - a way of life. It is what brings communities together! This very recipe! (Okay, except cut the salt to tsp's instead of Tablespoons!) It is not Pot Pie, it isn't supposed to have extra herbs or spices. This is the traditional way to make this fantastic soup that is served in every home, at Fire Halls, family gatherings, Bingo Night, Church Groups, carnivals, sports events, and even some Flea Markets. I understand about the frozen vs. fresh corn because it might not be in season, but in PA Dutch Country - Cornfields ARE EVERYWHERE! It's corn country, it's cow country, it's pretzel country - it is Chicken Corn Noodle Soup country! And ... it is awful to miss the food from there and then hear people giving this recipe 3 stars.
An excellent recipe, and very close to "Grandma's Chicken Corn Soup" recipe (from Lancaster, PA) given to me. Best part of the recipe: refrigerating and removing the chicken fat. Suggested improvements: 1. Much less salt (perhaps just 1/2 Tbsp), then salt servings to taste 2. Include the celery leaves in with the celery 3. Add 1/2 TBsp dried parsley 4. (crucial for a "thicker texture") substitute canned cream corn for some of the fresh corn.
I'm from Pennsylvania and always look forward to chicken corn soup at craft shows and fairs. This was easy and very similar to the chicken corn soups I usually buy. I used homemade egg noodles in place of the rivels.
Excellent flavor!...being from Lancaster County I am always looking for that great chicken corn soup recipe. Found it here & it's a keeper! Didn't change a thing! Makes a lot...froze some for next week! Thank you!
This recipe is perfect! I read all of the reviews and modifications but opted to follow the recipe without any changes and WOW was I rewarded. The nutmeg adds a slight sweetness to the chicken and; the (generous) onions and salt make the perfect broth. Five stars does not do this recipe justice!
First change the amount of salt to teaspoons, not sure why this has not been corrected. I actually use 2 tsp since i use broth instead of half the water and add more salt later if needed. This is very authentic with outstanding instructions and delicious results. Came out better than the batch I made from an old pa dutch cookbook; putting the chicken back in too soon leads to shredded chicken. Sometimes instead of rivels I add a few handfuls of packaged homestyle egg noodles. Thanks for a great recipe Doreen!
this is an exellant recipe , my favorite chicken corn soup has to be from mcormicks homemade soups .. they are at the bloomsburg fair every year , homemade dumplings and everything but i definately reccomend this recipe
This sounds like an excellent recipe--quite similar to the one that I've used with much appreciation--however, rivels and dumplings are not the same thing. These are, in fact little dumplings (as the "intro" paragraph explains). Rivels, however, do not have milk in them. They are generally just egg, flour and salt. Their taste & texture are a bit differen. Rivels (and probably dumplings) can also become "smothered" if they are covered while cooling, as the steam makes their consistency a bit soggy--more like dumplings.
I love this recipe! Since moving to the South, I dont get Chicken Corn Soup often, but this recipe is relatively easy to make and tastes ALMOST as good as my grandmothers. Thanks for sharing!
OMG I've died and gone to Lancaster County, where I was born and raised! This soup is so good I can't begin to describe the excellent flavor Well worth the time it takes to put together. The only changes I made was the corn, since this time of year there is no fresh corn available, I used 3 cans of white corn, drained. I also did not use the nutmeg as my mom told me that was not in my grandmother's original recipe and only used 1 tblsp. of salt. This is the bomb and will be made over and over!
I've tried to make soup like this before and it always turned out "okay." This recipe was great!!! My soup turned out better than ever. I want to note that I used corn that I froze fresh from the cob and I added some dutch egg noodles.
I love love love this soup! As a kid my mom and my grandmother would make chicken corn soup once a year and I would eat it for days on end. After I moved out I think they stopped making it (or at least they didn't share). For years I missed it and decided to find my own recipe. This one is by far the best I've ever had. I really love the dumplings, so I add extra. It lasts me for days.
being a true PA dutch native, the suggestion of other spices makes me laugh. but do try adding a can of creamed corn and 2 cans of white corn if you do not have fresh white sweet corn. in lancaster county, the yellow corn is for the cows! i agree that this is way too much salt. i cut most of that out and added a bit of chicken soup paste. this is the cure for all that ails my children. yum. a taste of home.
oh my lord ive died and have gone back to lancaster, PA. Traditional, authentic, homemade taste. I loved the rivets. They tasted like homemade noodles without the work. I made this recipe as written, except i used frozen sweet corn. Fresh, out of season. i plan on making this for a neighbor of mine, who also used to live near lancaster. Their gonna love it!!! Thanks for the recipe and the memories Doreen
This recipe is excellent. The nice thing about this recipe is that you can add other spices if you wish and the taste can be customized for you. I added some basil, thyme, and some garlic salt. It was perfect for me because I used the left of turkey from Thanksgiving in it instead of chicken. Thank you.
Love it! I love to see a real Pennsylvania dutch recipe posted somewhere other than a local paper! I just wish people wouldn't review it if you don't follow thru with the rivels and boiling chicken with bones - that's the whole point!
Yum! I went an easy route by using stock, chicken breasts and canned corn (I know, it's not a very true recreation) and it was delicious. Loved the dumplings. One day when I have a lot of time I will have to try the true version.
I'm from PA and this is a 5 star corn soup recipe. Don't skip the FRESH CORN on the cob cuz thats the secret ingredient !!! Family and the neighbors keep asking me to make more and todays cold rainy weather is the perfect day to make it. Thank you !!!
SAFFRON is the authentic spice for traditional Lancaster County soup. Remember those little yellow spice envelopes at the checkout counters? If you don't have time to make rivels flour tortillas cut into half inch squares are an excellent substitute. The recipe makes a lot, you can take some out and freeze BEFORE adding chopped egg or rivels.
I used less salt also...I don't put the pot in the fridge in the winter...I set it outside...natural refrigeration...cools faster and doesn't make my fridge work harder which everybody knows costs a lot...I also add creamed corn to thicken...almost as good as my aunt's recipe...the cook diva of my family...enjoy!
My husband and I are both from PA dutch country. My grandmother made it for me, and so did his. I've never had it with dumplings though, so we skipped that. And I thought the nutmeg was completely unnecessary, that didn't seem very "authentic" to us. All it needed was salt and pepper. We adjusted those to our personal tastes. I also used breast tenders because I try not to deal with whole chickens unless I have to (the backbone freaks me out, haha), and the tenders are cheaper than the breasts, but work great in a soup. Overall, very good!
When the weather cools, every Sunday I make soup. I normally make extra to have on our late dinner work days. I used chicken breasts, it is what I had on hand. The only changes I made were frozen corn, one canned cream corn and about 1/2 t of poultry seasoning. Since i was making this recipe at the request of my sweetie I made he home made egg noodles (from this site). My mom used to call this chiken pot pie.
Not bad, a little bland for my taste. I had a chicken corn soup at a Dutch market in Maryland recently and I guess I was expecting it to taste like this. When I reheat it I will probably add some garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. I think I will probably thicken it a little as well.
My family and I loved this. It is a very flexible recipe that allowed me to adapt it for gluten free, use a chicken carcass and add more veggies. I added leftover chicken carcass, 6 cups LOW sodium chicken broth, 1 1/2 cups leftover veggies, chopped onion, chopped celery, nutmeg, black pepper, 6 mini ears of corn, and rivels made with 3/4 cup gluten free pizza crust mix, 1/3 cup unsweetened almond milk, 2 tablespoon olive oil, 1 egg, and 1 tablespoon italian seasoning. I also left the corn on the cob.
Tastes fine, but it's just chicken soup with corn.
Having been born and raised in Mifflin County, PA ( big Amish population), this was alright. A bit salty and left out the nutmeg. Never heard of nutmeg in chicken corn soup. Having been around Amish my whole life, never heard of any of them putting it in either. Pretty good. Rivels rival my grandmothers and hers are AMAZING!
only gave this 3* since it has WAY to much salt,and I also agree that this is more like chicken & dumplings than chicken corn soup..I made rivals,other than that a good recipe.Also omitted the nutmeg.
I was born and raised in PA Dutch country. I can say without a doubt that this is as authentic and as delicious as it gets. Its quite laborsome, but the taste is worth it. If I'm in a pinch I'll use frozen corn and buy pre-roasted chicken... still tastes phenomenal. Otherwise, I do the whole process with raw chicken to raw corn then work my way through. My 8 year old daughter craves this, especially on cold days. My guests/relatives always request it. Great to make in large batches and reheat throughout the week. I hope you love it as much as we do!
I've made this type of Chicken Corn Soup since I was about 8 years old. We have Pa Dutch in our family, and the ONLY difference to mine is that I add noodles, and we call the "dumplings".. rivels. Other than that, this is the exact same recipe, and it's my favorite soup there is.
Fantastic Soup!!! Worth all of the effort!
Made several times. Always great. Used some canned niblet and cream corn. As much to your taste.
I normally tinker with recipes as I go but I barely changed a thing, although I did halve the recipe and left out the boiled eggs because my son won't eat them and the nutmeg because I forgot it! The dumplings really made it.
Just like my Great Grandma used to make
PERFECT!!!! My Dad told me that this is the best chicken corn soup he has ever ate! I double sometimes even triple the dumpling recipe and I do cut back on salt a tad! Highly recommend, I like to put it in Tupperware and freeze the leftovers!
Very impressive. I doubled the salt and pepper and add another teaspoon of nutmeg. I used some egg noodles as well as the rivels, it would have been fine with just the rivels. This recipe is really an all day affair, it takes alot of time, but well worth it.
Made as written but no hard boiled eggs. I also added carrots and used frozen shoepeg corn. Made my rivels the dutch way. Egg, flour and salt. This was excellent. My husband loved it. Made enough for tonight , tomorrow and 2 containers for the freezer! Just like from home...
This was great! Time consuming, but worth it! My boyfriend made rice to put in it once it was ready, but there was so much stuff in the soup that we didn't end up using any of the rice! Hearty and filling!
Really, 3 1/2 stars!! :) Good hearty soup with a nice flavor. Would've given it a higher score, but we weren't especially fond of the dumpling part of it. They came out a bit tough and they were VERY hard to form into balls. They didn't have any flavor, but they probably weren't supposed to.
I make this soup every Christmas time as a tradition. Loved ones have come to anticipate it every year, as I make it up right and it is oh so delicious. I've made a few modifications to it. I took the recommendation to add chicken broth to bring out the flavor and it really helps. I don't use as much onion as the recipe calls for. Obviously, corn on the cob isn't an option at Christmas and they call for a lot of corn in this recipe. Two bags of frozen corn from the store is plenty because we're making a soup here, not a watery pile of chicken and corn. I leave the nutmeg out, as I find it completely unnecessary and, in my opinion, ruins the flavor. I add carrots to give it some color, plus you can't go wrong with another vegetable. Last, but not least, I double up on the rivels. I've come to find out that that's what people really love about the soup, and I definitely agree. When I tell people I make chicken corn soup, some people ask me straight out if I put rivels in it (being from Pennsylvania this is to be expected). And I'm like, "are you kidding? I double up, son." The rivels really soak up the flavor and puts the soup over the top as truly excellent.
My 11-year old declared this "the best chicken soup you've ever made, mom!" We all loved it, but next time I'll make more dumplings, as everyone was picking through the pot to get more.
Turned out well. Added the spices and vinegar in a bowl while browning chicken, onions and fresh garlic 2 large cloves. Added the sauce and let simmer.
This recipe was amazing! I didn't have time to do the refrigeration step, I used more corn and chicken since my husband doesn't like brothy soup, and I added salt and pepper to taste - and there was rave reviews. My husband thought that the one change that should be made was possibly adding a little sugar, so I might try that next time :-) - and there definitely will be a next time!!
I haven't made this exact recipe, but I have a very similar one from a dear friend (God rest her soul). The trick she told me was to cut the corn from the cob and throw a few cobs in with the chicken while it's cooking. Really adds some great corn flavor to the stock. Thanks for a great recipe, I look forward to trying this one soon!
Easy to make. I did roast the whole roaster chicken while making the broth with chicken stock, 2 chicken bouillon cukes and four cups of water to start cooking the carrots, onions and corn. I did not wait overnight since I used the rotisserie oven to drip the fat off while cooking. Picture shows completed soup with rivals cooked in pot, ready to serve.
Delicious, taste just like mom used to make!
This would have received 5 stars had it not taken me literally all day to make. The fat never solidified, so I waited, and waited, and waited, until I finally just tried to soak up what I could with paper towels. I'm sure there is some technique that I just didn't know. The rivels did not turn out great, at all. Again, I'm sure it was due to the fact I've never made them before, but next time I think I'll just sub some egg noodles. Otherwise, this soup hit the spot on this yucky, rainy day! Delicious!
My mom side is from Lancaster County, PA and we've grown up on this soup. A few tips to help the process go faster. You can cook the chicken (I'm using chicken breasts) on a skillet and either shred or cut into small pieces and then add it to the soup so you don't have to do all that fat skimming. Cuts some time out. Then just add the chicken to the rest of the soup. Also for making the rivols (flour egg mixture) you can use a fork to scoop a little out at a time and drop it into the soup. This method makes them not so thick and huge. I like them more bite sized, but that is a preference.
I'm Blessed to live in Pa, & buy all of my produce & supplies from Amish farms & stores nearby. I also get some excellent advice with Pa. Dutch recipes & they often laugh at online recipes deemed to be "Amish", but this one truly is. I made a lot of changes prior to making bc I prepare & freeze chicken stock in large batches (no water needed), added garlic, used sea salt (1T) & chick boullion approx 2 T(I use Amish made dry soup boullion), 1 bay leaf, & celery seed vs celery(personal dislike of celery chunks in soup) & added a handful of wide egg noodles & no hard boiled eggs. Those go into my Spiced, Pickled canned beets, not my soup. Enjoy!!
this was good - not to die for, but good.
Folks, my Dad's side of the family were Pennsylvania Dutch and I want to tell you that this is the real deal. A spaetzle or rivel maker can be found on line but I put small amounts of the batter through the large holes of an box grater and stir the rivels in. We used to have a cup of this soup and a half of an apple dumpling for dinner. Oh my, those were the days! It worked because the apple dumplings that my Mom made (She was taught by my Dad's Sister) were not too sweet. This is a dish of delish!! Thanks for posting the recipe and bringing back great memories!
Soup was good, but needed something extra as far as flavor goes.
This is really good. I did everything as written but, unfortunately, had to use frozen corn. It was still tasty. I used about 2.5 tsp instead of tbs also. It took me longer than 3 hours too cook because of the cooling to get off the fat, but it was worth it. Thanks!
My family is from Amish Country in Lancaster, PA, so this was a favorite dish of mine growing up. This recipe really nails it! The only change I would suggest is to double or triple the amount of dumplings. You could also substitute egg noodles or ready made dumplings like Annie's from the frozen section of your grocery. If you were being super picky, you could also double the amount of boiled egg to the soup. It's perfect though. I also suggest making this soup over two days so that you can thoroughly separate the fat from the soup as it completely cools in the refrigerator.
This soup tastes just like my grandma’s chicken dumplins . Yum!
I cut the salt back to 2 tbs. Put the onion and celery in a cheesecloth and add it to the rest of the ingredients, then discard it when I am finished. I also add Saffron. Not much. I use about 6-8 strands. My family loves it!
Just incredible. Making a big pot was so worth the time. I added egg drop at the very end and it gave it the perfect texture I was looking for. =)
It's delicious straight by the recipe! My little rivels were bigger than called for but we loved it that way! Wonderful comfort soup!
I removed one ingredient (Salt) from this recipe and instead of fresh corn on the cob I used one large frozen bag of small yellow kernel sweet corn and one large frozen bag of small white kernel corn. (The next time I make this I use fresh corn on the cob). This recipe turned out to be my favorite chicken corn soup recipe of all time. The dumplings turned out perfect too! I purchased the chicken from the local farmers market and it was precut into sections which made the process easy.
You have got to try this one!!! I made a double batch of rivels to go with my 8qt recipe. I am now officially the best cook in the world..LOL. Says the fiance anyway. I made a few adjustments/additions..used thyme and a little garlic powder. I also only used chicken thighs. I didn't solidify the fat. That's where all the flavor is girls! I guess it's a personal preference on the fat. Such a gorgeous color of the broth. This soup is just oozing with LOVE...It took me 4 hours, but sooo worth the effort. I suggest making alot so you can freeze it. Do not add eggs to the entire batch if you intend to freeze. Only add eggs as you serve. The eggs wont freeze well. The perfect cold weather cure. Add some hot chocolate and marshmallows and you wont want to leave the house. Ever...Blessed be!
Being from Penna I had the basics for this recipe. Not sure were the nutmeg fits in so I didn't sue it. Saffron is the key.. Just a small pinch.. No milk needed rivels are just egg, flour and salt. Good flavor
I make this all the time. Fresh corn is the best. I also add egg noodles to it. I’m from Pennsylvania so it’s a common recipe!
