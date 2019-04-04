Best Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Corn Soup

I make this soup every Christmas time as a tradition. Loved ones have come to anticipate it every year, as I make it up right and it is oh so delicious. I've made a few modifications to it. I took the recommendation to add chicken broth to bring out the flavor and it really helps. I don't use as much onion as the recipe calls for. Obviously, corn on the cob isn't an option at Christmas and they call for a lot of corn in this recipe. Two bags of frozen corn from the store is plenty because we're making a soup here, not a watery pile of chicken and corn. I leave the nutmeg out, as I find it completely unnecessary and, in my opinion, ruins the flavor. I add carrots to give it some color, plus you can't go wrong with another vegetable. Last, but not least, I double up on the rivels. I've come to find out that that's what people really love about the soup, and I definitely agree. When I tell people I make chicken corn soup, some people ask me straight out if I put rivels in it (being from Pennsylvania this is to be expected). And I'm like, "are you kidding? I double up, son." The rivels really soak up the flavor and puts the soup over the top as truly excellent.