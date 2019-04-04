Best Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Corn Soup

This is a classic favorite! A Pennsylvania Dutch chicken corn soup - complete with rivels (for anyone who doesn't know what rivels are, they are little dumplings). Garnish with chopped fresh parsley.

Credit: Ms. Chef Esh
prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine chicken, water, onions, celery, salt, nutmeg and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 2 hours, adding water as needed, until chicken is very tender. Remove the chicken from the soup. Refrigerate chicken and soup.

  • When fat solidifies on surface of soup, remove from refrigerator and remove fat. Remaining soup should equal about 2 1/2 quarts.

  • Remove corn from cobs by splitting kernels lengthwise with a sharp knife and scraping corn from cob. Combine soup and corn in a large pot over medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until corn is tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place two of the eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop. Set aside.

  • Chop cooled chicken meat and add to soup.

  • In a medium bowl, beat remaining egg until light in color. Beat in flour and milk until smooth. Drop batter by partial spoonfuls into hot broth to make small (1/4 -1/2 inch round) dumplings. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 to 5 minutes, until dumplings hold their shape and float to the surface. Stir in reserved cooked egg.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 37.5g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 146.9mg; sodium 1576.1mg. Full Nutrition
