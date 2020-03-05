Oat Cakes with Hemp

Phenomenal hemp oat cakes, you can change them up by dipping half in melted chocolate, making them thinner and putting a thin layer of peanut butter in between, or just leaving as are - delicious!

By Dar

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
16 mins
total:
36 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 oat cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Grind 2 1/2 cups oats and hemp together in a food processor. Transfer to a large bowl. Add 3 cups flour, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, baking soda, and allspice. Rub in butter and coconut oil by hand until mixture forms crumbs the size of frozen peas.

  • Add water to the bowl with the oat mixture. Knead until dough is uniform and moist, adding a small amount of additional water if necessary.

  • Turn dough out onto a surface dusted with 1 tablespoon flour and 1 tablespoon oats. Pat down to about 1 1/2-inch thickness. Cut cakes into desired shapes and place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cakes are dry and firm, 16 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can replace the hemp hearts with additional oatmeal, if you prefer.

I have also used lard in place of the coconut oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
582 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 55.1g; fat 37.9g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 315.3mg. Full Nutrition
