Homemade Churros with Cardamom and Chocolate

I just had to share my favorite dessert of all time, in the hopes of keeping the Valentine's Day fire on: the Mexican churro with cinnamon-cardamom sugar and dark chocolate dip. Plus a fragrant spin with cardamom and star anise in the mix--familiar with a heady hint of exotic! Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, all smothered with a sinfully dark chocolate sauce.

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 churros
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Dough:
Dark Chocolate Sauce:
Cinnamon-Cardamom Sugar Mix:

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a medium-sized pot. Add vegetable oil, sugar, and salt. Stir to combine. Add flour and turn off heat. Stir continuously and vigorously with a wooden spoon until dough balls up and follows your spoon around the pan, 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside to cool when dough feels firm and supple.

  • Heat 3/4- to 1 inch of grapeseed oil in a medium-sized pot over medium heat.

  • While oil heats, combine heavy cream, dark chocolate, chocolate-hazelnut spread, butter, sugar, and ground coffee in a pan set over lowest heat. Stir often to ensure even melting, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Grease the inside of a piping bag fitted with a star tip. Insert dough and squeeze it all the way to the bottom of the bag.

  • Insert the handle of a wooden spoon into the oil heating in the pot; if it bubbles steadily, the oil is ready. Carefully squeeze dough out of the bag directly into the hot oil, cutting it off at 6-inch lengths. You can also pipe lengths of dough onto parchment paper and transfer them to the oil by hand. Do not crowd the pot.

  • Fry churros, turning every minute, for 2 to 3 minutes total. Transfer fried churros to a dish lined with paper towels.

  • Place cardamom seeds, cinnamon stick, and star anise in a spice grinder and blend to a fine powder. Transfer to a wide dish and add sugar. Mix well to combine.

  • Toss warm churros into the cinnamon-cardamom sugar. Serve alongside a dipping cup of the chocolate sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 58.9g; fat 32.2g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 888.2mg. Full Nutrition
