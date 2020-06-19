The Best Waffles

These are literally the best waffles I've ever eaten - we make them for special occasions. They are made with lots of eggs and cream and taste delicious. Serve with maple syrup, confectioners' sugar, and fresh strawberries or other fruit.

Recipe by vewohl

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 waffles
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Combine butter, sugar, vanilla sugar, and salt in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

  • Combine flour and baking powder in a bowl. Beat into butter mixture 1/2 cup at a time, alternating with cream. Add a dash of sparkling water in the end to loosen up the batter.

  • Spray the preheated waffle iron with cooking spray. Pour batter into waffle iron, working in batches, and cook according to manufacturer's instructions, 3 to 5 minutes per waffle.

Cook's Note:

If you want to reduce calories, you can use half milk, half cream, but with cream they are to die for!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 168.9mg; sodium 160.9mg. Full Nutrition
