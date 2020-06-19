These are literally the best waffles I've ever eaten - we make them for special occasions. They are made with lots of eggs and cream and taste delicious. Serve with maple syrup, confectioners' sugar, and fresh strawberries or other fruit.
Excellent recipe! I replaced the vanilla sugar with extract. Other than that, I followed the recipe the first time I made it. These waffles don't need any twinking, but, the 2nd time I made these I whipped the egg whites, the yolks and heavy cream each separately. They were light, crunchy on the exterior but soft and fluffy in the middle. This recipe is a keeper!
