German Strawberry Roll

This is a classic German strawberry roll (Erdbeerrolle) recipe made with sponge cake, whipped cream, and fresh strawberries. My favorite cake when strawberries are in season! If you like, you can cover the outside with more whipped cream and decorate with extra strawberries.

Ingredients

Cake:
Filling:
Garnish:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine egg yolks, 1/2 cup sugar, and 2 teaspoons vanilla sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until foamy.

  • Beat egg whites in a glass, metal, or ceramic bowl until foamy. Gradually add confectioners' sugar, continuing to beat until stiff peaks form. Slide over the egg yolk mixture.

  • Sift flour and baking powder over the stiff egg whites. Carefully fold everything into the egg yolk mixture until batter is well combined, but do not over mix. Spread batter onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until sponge cake is set and lightly browned, 12 to 16 minutes.

  • Lay a clean dish towel on a flat work surface and sprinkle dish towel with 2 teaspoons sugar. Invert sponge cake onto the dish towel and remove parchment paper. Roll up cake with the dish towel and allow to cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Beat 3/4 cups cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until frothy. Add vanilla sugar gradually, continuing to beat until stiff peaks form. Fold in strawberries with a spatula.

  • Carefully unroll sponge cake. Spread strawberry cream on top, leaving a little room on the edges. Carefully roll up and place seam down onto a cake platter. Allow to chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • Beat 1/2 cup cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until frothy. Add vanilla sugar gradually, continuing to beat until stiff peaks form. Spread all over the strawberry roll and garnish with strawberry halves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 98.1mg; sodium 58.5mg. Full Nutrition
