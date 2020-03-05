Instant Pot® Mongolian Chicken

Rating: 4.17 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Crispy, tender, and flavorful, this sweet and sour chicken is made in less than 30 minutes in your Instant Pot®! Serve over rice for a quick and easy midweek dinner.

By Fioa

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Heat olive oil and add chicken cubes; cook until golden, stirring constantly, about 3 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, brown sugar, soy sauce, carrot, garlic, ginger, and chili powder. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 7 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 10 minutes. Complete releasing pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Reselect Saute function.

  • Whisk cornstarch in 1/4 cup water until fully dissolved. Pour into the pot and stir to combine. Cook until sauce thickens, stirring gently, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle with sesame seeds before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 1439.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Paula
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2018
The best part of this dish is how quickly it can be cooked and be ready to be eaten especially when you have leftover rice in the freezer! It's a different way to fix chicken and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I will cut my carrot pieces larger next time so they won't disappear in the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Kathy Adams
Rating: 2 stars
05/13/2018
While following the recipe as written I had some doubts. It turned out to be not much more than sugary chicken. Way too sweet for my family. Not even close to enough savory spice for our taste. If I were to make it again (and I probably will just find another similar recipe instead) I would cut the sugar down dramatically to less than half the amount in this recipe. I would add some heat more garlic and something to jazz it up. As written this recipe is just boring. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Judith David
Rating: 4 stars
07/19/2020
yes. Quite good and easy to make Was not as tender as desired but tasty nonetheless. Will probably make again. J. David Read More
Dimebagdar
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2020
It was really good. I would suggest more vegetables like scallions or broccoli but that's an easy substitution based on preference. Read More
annette
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2019
Great recipe! Added a few tweaks of my own as I did not have chili powder & I don t really do spicy much I replaced with 4tbsp of Sweet Thai Chili Sauce. Also added 1tbsp Hoisin Sauce & 2tsp Sesame Oil. Marinated the chicken with corn flour to make the meat more tender too. Great flavors & goes really well with rice. Thank you for this awesome recipe Read More
Brenda Ott
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2019
I made this but I used thin cut flank steak and it was awesome. Love this meal! Read More
Holly Reubens
Rating: 4 stars
06/30/2019
I made it according to the directions. It was very quick and easy to make! I did add another carrot as the ones I had on hand were pretty small. I've never seen a Mongolian dish with carrots before but they were delicious. I would have given it 4.5 if possible. The author's description in my opinion is a little deceptive. It isn't "crispy" chicken it's only sautéed and it isn't really "sweet and sour" because there isn't anything sour in it. Maybe that's why one reviewer thought it was too sweet. My family thought it was just right. Next time I would use three tablespoons of corn starch because the sauce was pretty thin. We are cutting back on carbs so I didn't serve rice that would have helped to soak up the sauce. I did serve it with bok choy onions and garlic stir fried and very lightly steamed. Lo Mein noodles would be really delicious with it. Read More
nancyw680
Rating: 4 stars
10/20/2021
This recipe was easy to make, and it tasted good, except I felt like it was missing something. Next time, I'll try adding some asian chili sauce and perhaps some sesame oil to jazz it up a bit. At first, I thought the sauce was a bit too thin, but the rice we served it over soaked it up nicely. Read More
Sue
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2018
I added more carrots and it was delicious. Will definatelymake agai. Read More
