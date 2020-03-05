Instant Pot® Mongolian Chicken

1 of 19

Rating: 4 stars The best part of this dish is how quickly it can be cooked and be ready to be eaten especially when you have leftover rice in the freezer! It's a different way to fix chicken and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I will cut my carrot pieces larger next time so they won't disappear in the sauce. Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars While following the recipe as written I had some doubts. It turned out to be not much more than sugary chicken. Way too sweet for my family. Not even close to enough savory spice for our taste. If I were to make it again (and I probably will just find another similar recipe instead) I would cut the sugar down dramatically to less than half the amount in this recipe. I would add some heat more garlic and something to jazz it up. As written this recipe is just boring. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars yes. Quite good and easy to make Was not as tender as desired but tasty nonetheless. Will probably make again. J. David

Rating: 4 stars It was really good. I would suggest more vegetables like scallions or broccoli but that's an easy substitution based on preference.

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! Added a few tweaks of my own as I did not have chili powder & I don t really do spicy much I replaced with 4tbsp of Sweet Thai Chili Sauce. Also added 1tbsp Hoisin Sauce & 2tsp Sesame Oil. Marinated the chicken with corn flour to make the meat more tender too. Great flavors & goes really well with rice. Thank you for this awesome recipe

Rating: 5 stars I made this but I used thin cut flank steak and it was awesome. Love this meal!

Rating: 4 stars I made it according to the directions. It was very quick and easy to make! I did add another carrot as the ones I had on hand were pretty small. I've never seen a Mongolian dish with carrots before but they were delicious. I would have given it 4.5 if possible. The author's description in my opinion is a little deceptive. It isn't "crispy" chicken it's only sautéed and it isn't really "sweet and sour" because there isn't anything sour in it. Maybe that's why one reviewer thought it was too sweet. My family thought it was just right. Next time I would use three tablespoons of corn starch because the sauce was pretty thin. We are cutting back on carbs so I didn't serve rice that would have helped to soak up the sauce. I did serve it with bok choy onions and garlic stir fried and very lightly steamed. Lo Mein noodles would be really delicious with it.

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was easy to make, and it tasted good, except I felt like it was missing something. Next time, I'll try adding some asian chili sauce and perhaps some sesame oil to jazz it up a bit. At first, I thought the sauce was a bit too thin, but the rice we served it over soaked it up nicely.