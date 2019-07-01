Keto Tortillas
These tasty low-carb and grain-free keto tortillas adapted from the gnom-gnom blog are perfect for your next taco or fajita night. So easy and quick to make, and they taste like real tortillas!
These were very good. They are a lot like corn tortillas. I wasn't able to use my food processor so I mixed them by hand and they turned out fine. Make sure that you don't cook them very long or they won't be flexible. I wrapped mine in a towel when they finished cooking so that they could steam in the towel and soften a little bit.Read More
Sticky, wouldn't work in a tortilla press. will never make againRead More
Just made a batch from this recipe and they came out great! I didn't use a food processor to mix the ingredients. Instead, I used a whisk to mix up the dry items and a spatula to mix in the wet items until the dough was firm. Once I rolled each ball with a rolling pin, I used a 5" plastic lid to make the disk. I cooked them for 1 min on each side at a lower temperature since I used coconut oil on the skillet . Too high of a temperature will cause the coconut oil to smoke, which is not good.
Great starter recipe. I have been playing around with it a little. One batch I reduce coconut flour to 2 tablespoons and added 1/2 cup of shredded cheese. It cut the carb count even lower and gave great flavor.
Hi Fioa! This is my recipe copied to the ingredient (gnom-gnom!). It would be nice if you would give credit were its due ;) xo! Paola
i made these and they were delicious. I think there is too much water so I will add less next time. Way different then traditional flour tortillas, sweeter. Very filling!
This is actually the best one so far , no eggy taste at all but I did change one ingredient, I used tapioca flour instead of the coconut flour. And I used it also to very lightly sprinkle to roll the tortilla. It feels like silk. Sorry it will not let me put pic but does look like the one made up top
The tortillas turned out great. Thanks.
Love this recipe! Tastes very similar to a flour tortilla. The dough tends to stick to parchment paper if you roll it too thin. I wonder if shilling it in the fridge for a short time prior to rolling would make it easier to work with? Or a dusting of almond or coconut flour on parchment paper? Just a thought. Thanks for the recipe!
These were amazing. I'd definitely make them agan
I like them . However I did make some changes . I omitted 1 tbsp of water. I also mixed them completely by hand until they felt like regular tortilla dough (but a little stickier ). I did not turn them out and knead them, I just mixed them in the bowl. I also shaped them Into (10) balls and then let them rest instead of the other way around. I used a tortilla press with two pieces of parchment paper sprayed with Olive oil cooking spray . They came out great and actually as they've cooled they've become more flexible. I'll definitely be making again.
