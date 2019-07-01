Keto Tortillas

These tasty low-carb and grain-free keto tortillas adapted from the gnom-gnom blog are perfect for your next taco or fajita night. So easy and quick to make, and they taste like real tortillas!

Recipe by Fioa

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tortillas
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine almond flour, coconut flour, xanthan gum, baking powder, and salt in the bowl of a food processor; pulse until well combined. Pour apple cider vinegar into mixture and blend until smooth. Beat egg and water in a small bowl; add egg mixture to the food processor, 1 tablespoon at a time, and blend until a sticky dough ball is formed.

  • Place dough on a surface sprinkled with almond flour and knead until soft, about 2 minutes. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and let it stand for 10 minutes.

  • Divide dough into 8 equal balls; roll out each ball into a 5-inch disc between 2 sheets of parchment paper.

  • Heat an iron skillet over medium-high heat and grease with cooking spray. Place dough disc in the hot skillet for just 5 seconds; flip it immediately with a spatula, and cook until lightly golden, about 40 seconds. Flip and cook for another 40 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 117.4mg. Full Nutrition
